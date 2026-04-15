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Revolune GmbH Launches to Simplify Spatial Biology with Streamlined Multiplex Immunofluorescence Solutions

15 aprile 2026 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolune, a new life science company focused on enabling clearer insights from complex biological systems, today announced its official launch. The company is dedicated to advancing spatial biology through streamlined multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) reagents designed to deliver reliable, efficient, and scalable tissue analysis workflows for translational and biopharma research. 

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Modern biomedical research increasingly depends on spatially resolved biomarker analysis to understand complex tissue biology and accelerate therapeutic development. However, existing multiplex tissue workflows often introduce significant technical complexity, operational friction, and reproducibility challenges that limit broader adoption. 

Revolune was founded to address these barriers by developing reagent solutions that bring clarity, speed, and confidence to multiplex tissue analysis. 

"Our mission is simple: illuminate what matters," said Florian Leiss, CEO of Revolune. "Researchers need tools that allow them to focus on biological questions rather than workflow complexity. Revolune is committed to enabling spatial biology with technologies that are robust, scalable, and practical for real-world laboratory environments." 

The company's initial focus is on multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) reagents for tissue analysis, enabling researchers to visualize multiple biomarkers within intact tissue architecture and unlock deeper spatial insights for translational and biopharma applications. 

Revolune's approach emphasizes workflow reliability, ease of adoption, and experimental confidence, supporting scientists in generating reproducible multiplexing at the ease of IHC workflows.

Florian Leiss brings deep expertise in spatial biology and life science technology development. Prior to founding Revolune, he led strategic initiatives within the ZEISS ecosystem to advance spatial biology workflows for biopharma applications. His work translating imaging-driven biomarker analysis into scalable, real-world solutions ultimately led to the creation of Revolune as an independent spin-out—establishing a focused platform to address key bottlenecks in spatial biology workflows. 

Alongside Leiss, Michaeli Deli joins the company as Chief Financial Officer, supporting Revolune's strategic growth and operational development as it enters the next phase of expansion. 

With its launch, Revolune is also opening an Early Access Program, inviting selected research groups to engage with the company's multiplex IF technologies and collaborate in shaping the next generation of spatial biology workflows. For more information, visit https://revolune.de 

About Revolune 

Revolune is a life science company dedicated to advancing spatial biology through streamlined multiplex immunofluorescence solutions. By developing reagent technologies designed for clarity, speed, and confidence, Revolune enables researchers to reveal critical biological insights within complex tissue systems.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolune-gmbh-launches-to-simplify-spatial-biology-with-streamlined-multiplex-immunofluorescence-solutions-302741675.html

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