Revolutionizing Home Energy: Hinen Set to Showcase Breakthrough Technologies at ees Europe 2025

MUNICH, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, ees Europe, will be held in Munich from May 7th to 9th. As an expert in the residential storage field, Hinen will showcase its latest home energy storage solutions at booth C2.280.

Flagship Product | 15kW Three-Phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS

New Release | 2000W Balcony Energy Storage System

"We look forward to engaging in in-depth discussions with industry partners and customers at ees Europe, exploring the future of energy storage technology," said Steve, Hinen's Sales Representative. "Hinen remains committed to driving innovation in home energy storage technology, providing reliable, efficient, and safe solutions to support global energy transformation."

Hinen warmly invites all partners and customers to visit Hinen at booth C2.280 to experience these innovative products firsthand and explore potential cooperation opportunities.

