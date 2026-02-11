Rezolve Ai Acquires Reward for $230m to Accelerate Innovation in AI-Powered Banking and Commerce

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reward, a global leader in customer engagement and commerce media, today announces that it has been acquired by Rezolve Ai PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV), global provider of AI-driven commerce and payments infrastructure, for $230 million.

The acquisition brings together Reward's engagement, intelligence and activation capabilities with Rezolve Ai's conversational commerce and agentic AI platform to accelerate innovation in AI-powered banking and commerce.

Gavin Dein, Founder and Deputy Chairman of Reward, comments: "Reward is on a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding, returning more than $2.5 billion to customers to date, we've donated circa $20 million to charitable causes, and rewarded staff, past and present, with more than $30 million as shareholders. I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved at Reward and excited about what the team will continue to build as part of Rezolve Ai group."

AI-powered commerce journeys, from insight to conversion

For the first time, commerce media and conversational commerce are brought together on a shared AI foundation, enabling brands to move seamlessly from discovery and influence into hyper-personalised conversations that guide consumers through to transaction, with outcomes measured directly against real spend.

This is achieved by combining Reward's first-party transaction insight and trusted engagement channels with Rezolve Ai's real-time conversational commerce capabilities, connecting brands with banking customers at moments of purchase intent.

Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, CEO & Chairman of Rezolve Ai, said: "Reward is a profitable, scaled platform that sits directly at the heart of AI-driven commerce, already operating at scale, where discovery, engagement, transaction and loyalty converge. It materially advances our core AI commerce strategy by embedding Rezolve deeper into everyday consumer spend across banks, retailers and payment networks."

Scaled Platform Positioned for Global Adoption

With established relationships across global banks and retailers, a strong presence across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and platforms designed for multinational deployment, Rezolve Ai and Reward are well positioned to support the scalable adoption of AI-driven commerce across retail, banking and embedded commerce environments worldwide.

The combined group also intends to leverage Rezolve Ai's market footprint in the Americas to support future expansion.

Jamie Samaha, Chief Executive Officer at Reward, added: "Becoming part of Rezolve Ai is a strong validation of our business performance and the unique value we deliver for our customers. Together, we're building a first-of-a-kind AI-driven commerce platform that brings millions of customers around the world to our global retail partners, converting browsing into measurable sales with hyper-personalised content at the moments that matter most, all while accelerating our international expansion as we look to the Americas."

About Reward

Reward is a global leader in customer engagement and commerce media, operating across more than 15 markets in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Positioned at the intersection of banking and retail, its platform combines technology, data insight and digital marketing to deliver richer customer experiences, measurable sales growth and lasting loyalty.

Reward is backed by Experian and TransUnion, the world's leading data and technology institutions, and strengthened by a broad network of strategic partnerships with globally recognised brands.

On a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding, Reward has returned over $2.5 billion in cashback to customers to date, with a commitment to reach $4 billion by 2030. In 2026, Reward earned Great Place to Work® certification, a prestigious, employee-led accreditation reflecting its people-first culture.

For more information, visit www.rewardinsight.com.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world's first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfil, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891364/Reward_Rezolve.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773456/5782261/Reward_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rezolve-ai-acquires-reward-for-230m-to-accelerate-innovation-in-ai-powered-banking-and-commerce-302684199.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.