RiderNav Brings Its 7-Inch Smart Motorcycle Displays to the Mid-Summer Riding Festival

SHENZHEN, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiderNav today launched its Mid-Summer Ride Festival, a limited-time, all-channel event running June 10–20, 2026. The event puts the brand's two flagship 7-inch smart displays front and center at ridernav.com, helping riders gear up before the height of riding season.

Building on the R7M — a display purpose-built for BMW's Nav Cradle — RiderNav has earned a global following among serious touring riders.

The R7M drops straight into the BMW Nav Cradle for a plug-and-play install, delivering wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, native Wonder Wheel control, and real-time bike data — RPM, gear position, lean angle, range, and tire pressure.

The R7X extends that same engineering to any bike, compatible with roughly 99% of motorcycles including Harley-Davidson, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph, and Suzuki. It features a universal quick-release mount, a 1,200-nit HD display, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, and direct action-camera control for DJI, Insta360, and GoPro. Both carry an IP69K rating for full dust and water resistance, independently tested against high-pressure jet washing and submersion — ready for rain, wash-downs, and off-road trails.

For the duration of the festival, riders take 25% off the R7M and 28% off the R7X. Every R7M or R7X order also includes a free tempered-glass screen protector and an extra year of warranty on top of the standard one — two years of coverage in total. And each day of the event, three winners are drawn at random to receive a $30 Amazon gift card.

"Summer is when riders put real miles on their bikes, and that's when the right display makes the biggest difference," said the RiderNav team. "This event is our way of getting a serious, rider-first display onto more handlebars — and keeping the phone safely in the pocket where it belongs."

The Mid-Summer Riding Festival runs June 10–20, 2026 and is live now at ridernav.com/pages/summer-riding-festival.

About RiderNav

Founded in October 2024 in Shenzhen, RiderNav is a team of riders and engineers building smarter motorcycle displays. Its mission is to deliver rider-first navigation that is smart, reliable, and simple. Its lineup includes the R7M (BMW-specific) and R7X (universal), both CE, FCC, and TELEC certified and sold globally.

Website: ridernav.com

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