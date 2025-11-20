RoboMarkets expands trading opportunities with over 1,300 additional US stocks and ETFs

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets continues to enhance its platform, providing traders and investors with advanced tools, free real market data, and zero-commission trading on thousands of global instruments. Today, the platform offers over 8,000 stocks and ETFs from major exchanges worldwide, making it one of the most comprehensive environments for both beginners and experienced traders.

1,300 new US stocks and ETFs

Traders now have access to over 1,300 additional US instruments listed on NASDAQ and NYSE, covering key sectors.

Popular additions include:

With commission-free trading and real-time market data at no cost, RoboMarkets allows traders to explore the most liquid market in the world — the US — while diversifying their portfolios efficiently and transparently.

Enhanced TradingView integration

Enjoy wider chart coverage and improved analysis tools: TradingView charts now support EU, UK, and CH stocks, UCITS ETFs, and key US shares. This means you can track more markets, compare trends, and fine-tune your trading strategies — all within a familiar TradingView interface.

Renewed RoboBuilder: smart automation for every trader

AI-powered chatbot support

Now available in web, iOS, and Android apps, RoboMarkets' AI-powered Chatbot provides instant answers, personalized assistance, and jurisdiction-specific guidance, helping clients navigate trading and support topics faster than ever.

Other key platform improvements

RoboMarkets continues to refine its platform for a smoother, more efficient experience. Clients now benefit from:

"Our mission is to make global trading accessible, efficient, and intelligent," says Denis Kiselev, Chief Product Officer. "The expanded range of US stocks, enhanced TradingView tools, the AI-powered chatbot, and the new RoboBuilder automation system reflect our focus on giving traders freedom — to analyze, trade, and automate with ease."

More information at www.robomarkets.de/en.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a registered trademark comprising:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827368/RoboMarkets_Photo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659037/5631929/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

