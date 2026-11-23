Marking its 40th anniversary, SANY brings its vision for the next decade of construction to the largest showcase in its history

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As bauma CHINA 2026 opens in Shanghai on November 23, SANY Group is marking its 40th anniversary with a showcase of intelligent, electrified construction under the theme "Pioneering Intelligence and Electrification — Forging the Future Together." SANY's microgrid solutions are already on show at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, and its landmark stand opens on November 24 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Energy and Machines, Working as One

SANY's integrated microgrid solutions are in use worldwide, backed by its portfolio across wind, solar, hydrogen and energy storage. Because SANY builds both the power systems and the electric machines they serve, the two work as one, keeping electric fleets running at sites where the grid is weak or absent.

Design starts with AI load analysis, which matches solar, storage and diesel capacity to the machines and work schedules on site. In operation, an energy management system uses grid-forming control to regulate renewables in milliseconds, coordinating solar, wind, storage and diesel generators with mining loads and the charging and swapping of electric machines, and switching between grid-connected and off-grid modes without interruption. A cloud platform monitors equipment around the clock, with anomaly alerts and digital maintenance.

Intelligence and Electrification, from Energy to Equipment

SANY's main stand brings together predominantly electrified equipment, including a number of new and new-generation models, configured as five integrated solutions for construction, mining, road building, ports and earthmoving. A complete green mining solution covers the full process, from digging and loading to hauling, grading, crushing and charging. Its centerpiece, making its public debut at the show, is the world's largest-payload battery-electric mining truck, which carries 240 tonnes and charges in 30 minutes. Beyond mining, the stand also features the world's largest-capacity intelligent all-electric crawler crane, rated at 320 tonnes.

Behind it all are self-developed core components, from hydraulics to electric motors, drives and controls.

On November 24, SANY is set to make the global debut of SanVIST, its intelligent connectivity platform with a built-in AI agent, and open a hall dedicated to intelligence that brings its intelligent products, intelligent manufacturing and intelligent operations together for the first time.

For four decades, SANY has been guided by its promise, "Quality Changes the World." In 2025, sales of its new energy products grew 115 percent. As SANY evolves into an AI-native robotics company aiming to lead the way in industrial AI, it sees a decade in which job sites run on clean energy and robotic machinery works alongside people. Forty years after its founding, SANY enters that decade with a conviction that has only grown stronger: Forging the Future Together.

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