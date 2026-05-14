SBC, IAGR & IMGL combine for three-year regulatory education project

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBC Events will have an even stronger focus on regulation in 2026 after the B2B events and media company signed a tripartite agreement with the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) and the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL).

The agreement will see the three groups collaborate on regulatory education in igaming across SBC's events and media properties over the next three years.

IAGR is the leading global organization of gaming regulators directed and governed exclusively by regulatory authorities. SBC is a global group that provides international events, media, and content serving the worldwide gaming industry. IMGL is the leading global gaming industry network of specialist lawyers, regulators, and other professional advisors.

The agreement is intended to enhance regulatory education, international cooperation, and knowledge exchange through conferences, events, and related content initiatives. The parties intend to collaborate on developing educational content, including interviews, commentary, podcasts, and publications that address regulatory issues.

IAGR President BenHaden said: "A key opportunity for the world's gambling regulators is maintaining regular engagement with all parts of the global industry in order to educate and exchange views with businesses on changing rules and laws in our sector. This collaborative partnership with SBC and IMGL will make communication between stakeholders so much easier and ensure we are able to raise the bar on standards."

IMGL President MarcDunbar added, "This is the perfect collaboration to keep the industry educated about what is allowed and what is not in global jurisdictions. IMGL's network of igaming lawyers, combined with IAGR's regulator members, and SBC's industry reach and extensive content portfolio, is a powerful way to keep the industry informed about the latest changes."

SBC Founder & CEO RasmusSojmark commented: "Regulation has never been more important to how companies in our sector do business, and an ever-changing regulatory landscape makes compliance ever more difficult. This is why I'm proud to team up with IAGR and IMGL to give SBC's audience the very best information on how the laws are changing across the world."

The major project planned for this year will see a full schedule of regulatory meetups introduced at the SBC Summit in Lisbon on 29 September - 1 October 2026, in order for stakeholders to achieve up-to-the-minute news on the many gambling markets around the globe. Keep an eye on https://sbcevents.com/sbc-summit/ for more information about the regulatory meetups. The organisations will also support the IAGR Annual Conference in Lima, Peru, on 19-22 October 2026.

About SBC

SBC is a global leader in events, media and advisory services for the betting and gaming industry. With six flagship events spanning Europe, North and Latin America, and a network of more than 13 editorial brands, SBC delivers the connections, insights and opportunities that help businesses grow, expand and connect with key decision-makers year-round.

About the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR)

The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) provides a forum for gaming regulators from around the world to meet, learn best practice techniques and strategies, network, and exchange views, share information and discuss legislation, policies, and procedures.

About International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL)

The International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) brings together leading attorneys, regulators, executives, and advisors from around the world who are dedicated to gaming law and regulation. Through education, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, it helps shape best practices and supports the growth of the global gaming industry. The community is built on professionalism, integrity, and a shared commitment to excellence in gaming law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980160/SBC_x_IAGR_x_IMGL.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sbc-iagr--imgl-combine-for-three-year-regulatory-education-project-302772343.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.