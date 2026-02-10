"See the Stability": Vernal Launches Core3 Standing Desk with Public "Test Report" Performance Data

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a standing desk market frequently dominated by inflated specifications and parameter metrics, Vernal is taking a bold step toward total transparency. Today, the brand challenges this status quo with the launch of the Vernal Core3, accompanied by the "Test Report".

Under the campaign theme "See the Stability", Vernal is shifting the focus from theoretical maximums to measurable performance. The brand's guiding principle, "We publish what we test", promises total transparency regarding what was tested and how it was measured. To validate this commitment, the Core3's critical performance metrics have been rigorously verified by independent third-party organizations, including SGS, TÜV Rheinland, and UL. These results are publicly available in the Test Report, launching alongside the product.

In the Test Report, Vernal validates three core standing desk experiences to deliver its brand promise of 'Peace of Mind':

1. Stability Backed by Data: Desk wobble disrupts cognitive focus. While many brands rely on marketing visuals to promote stability, Vernal has chosen to directly publish wobble displacement data measured at a crucial standing height of 128 cm in the report. The Core3 is proven to maintain a rigid structure even at this extension, minimizing distractions and supporting users' daily workflow.

2. True Lifting Capacity without Speed Loss: Vernal chooses to list a 160 kg rated lifting capacity of that guarantees real-world performance instead of promoting the maximum static load capacity. Tests confirm that even under full load, the desk maintains consistent lifting speed and whisper-quiet operation below 50 dB, ensuring smooth transitions.

3. Transparent Safety Records: In a continued commitment to transparency, Vernal tested the anti-collision system against multiple object types. The Test Report records the success rates of triggering the rebound mechanism when encountering resistance from various obstructions, ensuring users understand the desk's true safety reliability.

"Vernal prioritizes honesty over market competition. Consumers deserve to know exactly what the standing desk they bring home is really like", said a Vernal spokesperson. "Through the Test Report, Vernal wants to show that the Core3 is built for your peace of mind".

The Vernal Core3 and the full Test Report are available starting today at vernalspace.com.

About Vernal: Vernal is a workspace brand designed for home life, dedicated to enhancing the home office experience, delivering stability, peace of mind, and sustainability over long-term use.Media Contact: media@vernalspace.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889851/Vernal_Core3_Standing_Desk.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/see-the-stability-vernal-launches-core3-standing-desk-with-public-test-report-performance-data-302683559.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.