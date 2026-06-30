circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Shantha Biologics Announces Cartridge Fill-Finish Collaboration

30 giugno 2026 | 15.14
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HYDERABAD, India, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shantha Biologics today announced that it has entered into an outsourcing agreement with Novo Nordisk to provide cartridge fill-finish manufacturing services in India.

The agreement with Novo Nordisk reflects Shantha Biologics' continued focus on high-quality manufacturing execution and its role as a trusted partner to global healthcare companies. The collaboration will be governed by the parties' agreed contractual framework and carried out in accordance with applicable quality, compliance, and regulatory requirements.

"We are pleased to enter into this collaboration, which reflects the confidence placed in Shantha Biologics' capabilities and our commitment to reliable, high-quality cartridge fill-finish services," said Dr. Vishy Chebrol, Director, Shantha Biologics. "We look forward to supporting this partnership through strong operational execution and a continued focus on quality and compliance."

No financial terms or further details of the agreement are being disclosed.

About Shantha Biologics

Shantha Biologics is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Hyderabad, India, with capabilities spanning vaccines, biologics, and specialized sterile manufacturing. The company operates purpose-built sterile fill-finish capacity, including cartridge filling, and partners with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver high-quality development and aseptic manufacturing that meets international quality and compliance standards.

Media Contact:

Dr MRK Raju

+91 996 358 1033mrkraju@shanthabiologics.com

Sashi Pochimcharla

+91 994 905 4060sashikanthp@shanthabiologics.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002474/Shantha_Biologics_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shantha-biologics-announces-cartridge-fill-finish-collaboration-302814564.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN95284 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonifici tra parenti, scattano i controlli dell'Agenzia delle Entrate
Trieste, segue le indicazioni del navigatore e resta incastrato nel sottopassaggio - Video
Milano, Cottarelli: "Io candidato? Nessuno mi ha fatto proposta ufficiale, al momento non ci penso" - Video
Nato, Cavo Dragone: "A livello militare completa sintonia con Usa" - Video
News to go
Treni, nuova settimana calda per maxi cantiere a Firenze
Sanremo, Zucchero: "Giusto che a Eurovision vada chi vince serata dedicata" - Video
Mondiali 2026, negli spogliatoi l'abbraccio dei principi norvegesi con Haaland dopo la vittoria sul Brasile
Turisti rapinati davanti alla caserma a Milano, il video dell'intervento dei carabinieri
Patrimoniale, Marattin a Fratoianni: "Video populista, priorità è abbassare tasse"
Miley Cyrus diventa una Barbie, la cantante: "Un sogno che si avvera" - Video
News to go
Italia regina europea del turismo anche nell'estate 2026
Nato, tutto pronto ad Ankara per il summit - Videonews dal nostro inviato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza