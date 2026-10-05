SignSplit Secures $400 Million Strategic Seed Round at $1 Billion Valuation

The technology startup enables people and institutions to protect, license and receive compensation for their data, work and likeness — connecting them with the growing demand for real-world human data across AI, research and media.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SignSplit PBC, a fast-growing technology company that enables people and institutions to protect, license and contribute their data, work and likeness, today emerged from stealth with a $400 million strategic seed round secured with W Group, the global fintech and technology ecosystem serving more than 40 million users. The financing commitment, which values SignSplit at $1 billion, combines capital with a multi-year package of strategic resources to support SignSplit's global rollout.

The next generation of AI will increasingly depend on real-world human data, knowledge, creativity and experience across fields ranging from advanced models and robotics to science, healthcare, media and entertainment. SignSplit enables people and institutions to proactively participate in that future by protecting, licensing and contributing their data, work and likeness with consent, clear provenance and defined terms. SignSplit calls this "signed data."

Through SignSplit, AI and robotics companies, researchers and other organizations can access data and research pools built around specific needs, while contributors provide real-world data, knowledge and skills and receive compensation for their participation. SignSplit also includes a verification layer for data, work and likeness, designed to enable AI systems, social media platforms and other digital services to identify signed content and access its associated provenance, consent and terms.

"SignSplit provides solutions for a world where the boundary between human experience and technology is becoming increasingly fluid," said Alessandro Monterosso, Co-Founder and CEO of SignSplit. "As AI reaches further into the real world, human knowledge, creativity, skills and identity will become increasingly connected to how technology evolves and interacts with the world around us. We believe SignSplit and the use of signed data can become the bridge between the two, connecting human contribution with protection, participation and compensation as technology advances."

"SignSplit brings a new standard for the use of individuals' and institutions' data, work and likenesses," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group. "We believe that every serious participant in AI and the data economy will come to rely on SignSplit's infrastructure. The scale of our commitment reflects both how early we believe we are, and how important we believe these solutions are for every industry that relies on human data."

SignSplit was founded in 2024 by Glib Denisov, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Product Officer. "When we started SignSplit in 2024, we were building for where we believed AI was going, not where it was at the time," said Glib Denisov. "We saw that the next generation of AI would need more than additional data — it would need higher-quality, real-world data with clear provenance, permission and rights attached to it."

About SignSplit

SignSplit PBC is a technology company building the infrastructure for the signed-data economy. Founded in 2024 and incorporated as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, SignSplit connects people and institutions with AI and robotics companies, researchers and media platforms through its signed-data platform. The company provides infrastructure for protecting, licensing and contributing real-world human data and other forms of human contribution with consent, clear provenance and defined terms.

Learn more and sign up for SignSplit at signsplit.com.

About W Group

W Group is a global ecosystem of companies shaping the future through technology, innovation and ambitious products. Today, W Group brings together 11 businesses, 1,500+ team members across 15 locations worldwide, and more than 40 million clients across 150 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.w.group/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding SignSplit's plans, its strategic relationship with W Group and expected market developments. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially, and neither company undertakes any obligation to update them. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer or solicitation with respect to any security or digital asset.

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