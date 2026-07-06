SINEXCEL Launches StellaON 1250K/1575K to Advance Utility-Scale Energy Storage in Europe

MUNICH, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) launched the StellaON 1250K/1575K PCS integrating Infineon devices to address Europe's evolving demands for environmental resilience, grid stability, and lifecycle economics, maximizing energy value through omni-adaptability.

Omni-Adaptability Across Harsh Environments, Loads and Grids

Built around the concept of Omni-Adaptability, StellaON is engineered to perform reliably across harsh environments, demanding grids, and large-scale applications.

Powered by Infineon's EconoDUAL™3 modules with low thermal resistance, the StellaON 1250K/1575K delivers continuous, uncompromised output at 55°C—10°C above the industry average, eliminating 15%-20% power derating while reducing oversizing costs by up to 20%.

Engineered with an IP65 enclosure and C5 anti-corrosion rating, it operates flawlessly in extreme climates while maintaining noise levels as low as 65 dB for strict European urban permitting.

To support Europe's evolving grid requirements, including NC RfG 2.0, StellaON features grid-forming capability with PQ, VF, VSG, and SVG modes, supports 1.5x overload for 60s (vs. 1.2x industry average), delivers GW-scale grid-forming performance and black-start capability, and enables four AC/DC units to operate in parallel, providing greater scalability, redundancy, and grid resilience for large-scale deployments.

Unlocking Lifecycle Efficiency

True utility value is proven over time.

StellaON achieves a 98.5% maximum full-load efficiency and a 0.6% round-trip efficiency gain, substantially lowering the Levelized Cost of Storage (LCOS).

Its modular configurations span 1- to 8-hour durations, scaling seamlessly from 20ft 2.5MW to 40ft 12.5MW MV stations.

For O&M, an innovative self-cleaning design reduces lifetime OpEx by 15%. It features a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) exceeding 300,000 hours, ensuring 99% uptime, with key component replacement in under one hour and full PCS replacement in less than two hours.

Global Deployments Validate Market Readiness

Following its successful grid connection in Vietnam in March 2026, where it demonstrated reliable operation under extreme heat and humidity, StellaON has secured more than 500 MW of orders in 1H 2026, with over 15 projects currently under deployment across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

The solution is compliant with the grid codes of Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania, with Spain and U.S. certifications coming soon.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17GW of installed storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filter deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

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