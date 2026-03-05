SINEXCEL StellaON 1250K/1575K Achieves EN 62477, EN 50549, and EN IEC 61000 Certifications, Accelerating European Energy Transition

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL's flagship utility-scale Power Conversion Systems (PCS), the StellaON 1250K/1575K, have successfully achieved certification to the comprehensive European Common Standards. This critical regulatory milestone officially validates the company's technical capacity to deliver highly bankable, high-performance energy infrastructure for the rapidly expanding European renewable market.

The StellaON 1250K/1575K officially obtained the three vital certifications: EN 62477 for CE electrical safety, EN 50549 for dynamic grid compliance, and EN IEC 61000 for electromagnetic compatibility. These rigorous benchmarks collectively guarantee that the equipment is fundamentally safe, electronically non-disruptive, and capable of actively regulating grid frequencies. Today, the European market is grappling with severe technical pain points. The StellaON series successfully passes these stringent standards by relying on a robust suite of advanced innovations, such as grid-forming, system flexibility, and omni-adaptability technologies.

At the utility-scale, the flagship StellaON 1250K/1575K PCS is engineered to optimize project economics, safety compliance, and grid integration complexity. With a focus on lifecycle efficiency and adaptability across diverse environmental, load, and grid conditions, it enables stable, high-performance operation in demanding large-scale deployments. Rather than focusing on a single operational metric, this comprehensive engineering approach ensures that project developers can achieve a significantly lower levelized cost of storage (LCOS) while maintaining maximum uptime.

"Securing these certifications is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technology excellence and market responsiveness," stated Luke Lu, SINEXCEL Energy Storage Product Line Technical Director. "As Europe transitions to a decarbonized future, grid operators demand equipment that not only stores energy but actively fortifies grid resilience. Our StellaON PCS is designed exactly for this mission, ensuring full regulatory compliance while maximizing investment returns."

By these major certifications, SINEXCEL reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing secure, high-performance, and fully compliant energy storage solutions. The fully certified StellaON series is perfectly positioned to support Europe's decarbonization targets, offering project owners absolute confidence in safety and profitability.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

