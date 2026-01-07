SkinCeuticals Joins New Brand Ambassador Hu Ge in Honoring Professional Excellence

The 7th Excellence Awards & Tmall Super Brand Day

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium professional skincare brand SkinCeuticals held its 7th Excellence Awards & Tmall Super Brand Day event at the West Bund The Orbit in Shanghai. Centered on deepening and systematically advancing professional expertise, it built an international academic exchange platform to gather global dermatology experts, promoting the scientific application and evolution of the "Integrated Skincare" concept in clinical settings. This fulfills the brand's long-standing commitment to nurturing medical talent and fostering an academic ecosystem, further shaping an integrated aesthetics landscape. As the chief media partner, Xinhua News Agency joined SkinCeuticals in celebrating this milestone.

Adhering to its tradition of honoring professional dedication, SkinCeuticals gathered top dermatology authorities and outstanding practitioners to recognize exceptional research achievements. This year, the event paid special tribute to two influential figures from different domains: Professor Zheng Zhizhong from the Dermatology Department of Huashan Hospital affiliated with Fudan University, who has long bridged scientific research with clinical practice in dermatology; and e-commerce livestream host and Meione partner Li Jiaqi (Austin), who connects brands with the public and advances the popularization of science-based skincare. The celebrated actor and inaugural brand ambassador Hu Ge made a grand appearance at the gala, representing SkinCeuticals in uniting with authoritative experts from various fields to celebrate the power of professionalism.

The event specially appointed Li Jiaqi, as the "Science-Based Skincare Advocate." Throughout his decade-long journey in the beauty industry, Li has remained true to his professional and original aspirations, consistently selecting only the finest products. He has used expertise as a bridge of trust between the industry and consumers, responding with professionalism to the confidence placed in him by every individual.

The SkinCeuticals Excellence Awards brought together top professional leaders from all sectors, honoring the spirit of expertise and commending industry pioneers, thereby fostering a profound dialogue on what it means to be "professional." SkinCeuticals' unwavering commitment to professional excellence marks a new elevation of the "Integrated Skincare" philosophy.

Looking ahead, SkinCeuticals will continue to uphold a spirit of scientific rigor and evidence-based practice, deepen collaborations with industry professionals, and persistently drive the implementation and development of the "Integrated Skincare" concept. The brand will also lead the way in opening a new chapter for "Integrated Aesthetics," offering integrated skincare solutions to meet the needs of beauty seekers across China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855410/image_5029665_37977129.jpg

