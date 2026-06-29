Smartee Highlights Mandibular Repositioning Technology and Sleep Aligner Solutions at EOS 2026

DUBLIN, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a provider of digital orthodontic solutions, participated in the 101st Annual Congress of the European Orthodontic Society (EOS), held from June 7 to 11 at the Convention Centre Dublin.

The congress brought together more than 2,000 orthodontic professionals from over 70 countries to exchange insights on emerging research, clinical techniques and innovations shaping the future of orthodontics.

Mandibular Repositioning Technology Showcases Expanded Treatment Approaches

A key focus of Smartee's exhibition was its GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology, developed for clinical scenarios involving Class II and Class III malocclusion associated with mandibular positional considerations.

Unlike conventional clear aligner approaches that primarily address tooth movement, the system combines clear aligners with integrated mandibular repositioning components designed to guide the mandible to a prescribed therapeutic position while facilitating orthodontic tooth movement. The approach aims to support treatment planning in cases requiring consideration of both occlusal relationships and mandibular repositioning.

Sleep Aligner Portfolio Expands Clinical Applications

Smartee also presented its Sleep Aligner Series, designed for use in patients with primary snoring and, where permitted under applicable local regulations, mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnoea hypopnoea syndrome (OSA).

The portfolio includes Smartee SA, a mandibular advancement device designed to dilate airways and thereby enhance unobstructed oxygen delivery through targeted technology, and Smartee SA Plus, an integrated therapeutic solution that concurrently addresses snoring and mild anterior dental misalignment.

Featuring a digitally customized design and dual-splint locking mechanism, the system is intended to support individualized treatment approaches while prioritizing patient comfort and convenience.

Strengthening Presence in Europe

Smartee's participation in EOS 2026 reflects its ongoing engagement with the European orthodontic community. The company has established a manufacturing hub in Madrid, Spain, supporting localized production and service capabilities across the region.

As part of its commitment to clinical education and professional exchange, Smartee will host the Smartee European Summit in September 2026, bringing together orthodontists, key opinion leaders, and industry experts from China and Europe to discuss emerging treatment approaches and developments in clear aligner therapy.

Through continued investment in innovation and international collaboration, Smartee aims to contribute to the advancement of digital orthodontics and expand access to diversified treatment solutions for clinicians worldwide.

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