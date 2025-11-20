circle x black
Soft Opening of Haitian's Production Plant in Europe

RUMA, Serbia, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haitian has taken the next step in the development of its new production facility in Ruma, Serbia, holding an internal Open House event for employees and close partners. The site is a key part of Haitian's European strategy, providing local machine manufacturing, optimized logistics, R&D and long-term growth potential. In line with Haitian's philosophy to Create and Extend Advantage for its customers the plant holds everything to meet various market demands, with additional land available for further expansion.

Production this year will focus on injection molding machines, centered around two proven machine series: The Mars series (servo-hydraulic toggle IMM) and the Jupiter series (servo-hydraulic two-platen IMM). To date, more than 50 machines have been produced, with the first units already delivered.

Alongside the production of machinery, Haitian Serbia will serve as a central hub for supplying spare parts to the European market. With on-site warehouses in Serbia and Germany (the European headquarters), as well as additional decentralized storage points across the continent, Haitian will ensure the rapid availability of key components and minimize customer downtime.

To meet the specific demands of Europe's plastics processing industry, Haitian Serbia is expanding the capabilities for high-end machinery and integrated system solutions. This includes the recruitment of engineers specializing in the design of mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical components for injection molding machines. With a European R&D team focusing on high-performance and market-specific applications, Haitian will produce machinery and turnkey solutions in line with regional requirements - from optimized machine configurations to fully integrated production cells.

The investment in the production facility in Serbia reinforces Haitian's commitment to being a long-term partner to Europe's plastics and manufacturing industries, incorporating the three main pillars of Haitian's global strategy: Regional Headquarters, localized production, and several Application Centers across Europe.

