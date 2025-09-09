Sopra Steria strengthens its data-centric cybersecurity solution with hybrid post-quantum cryptography technology

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major European player in the tech sector, announces the integration of hybrid post-quantum encryption technology at the heart of Datasphere, its data-centric security solution. The solution now offers a unique combination of data labelling, attribute-based access control and the latest quantum-proof encryption technologies. This development marks a decisive step forward in securing sensitive data, at a time when the acceleration of computing power is paving the way for new cyber threats.

Datasphere, data-centric protection

Already adopted by civil, industrial and defence organisations, Datasphere enables document labelling and marking, data encryption and attribute-based access control, all within the user's native environment, including Microsoft Office. By adding a hybrid post-quantum defence layer, which combines both classical algorithms and algorithms resistant to quantum threats, Datasphere guarantees organisations :

"With this evolution, we are anticipating tomorrow's threats today. The hybrid post-quantum cryptography integrated into Datasphere strengthens our customers' digital sovereignty, while offering them a pragmatic and interoperable solution. This is a key step towards long-term protection of data, a strategic resource at the heart of all organisations," explains Thierry Lempereur, Director of Defence & Security at Sopra Steria.

