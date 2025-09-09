circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Sopra Steria strengthens its data-centric cybersecurity solution with hybrid post-quantum cryptography technology

09 settembre 2025 | 16.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major European player in the tech sector, announces the integration of hybrid post-quantum encryption technology at the heart of Datasphere, its data-centric security solution. The solution now offers a unique combination of data labelling, attribute-based access control and the latest quantum-proof encryption technologies. This development marks a decisive step forward in securing sensitive data, at a time when the acceleration of computing power is paving the way for new cyber threats.

Datasphere, data-centric protection

Already adopted by civil, industrial and defence organisations, Datasphere enables document labelling and marking, data encryption and attribute-based access control, all within the user's native environment, including Microsoft Office. By adding a hybrid post-quantum defence layer, which combines both classical algorithms and algorithms resistant to quantum threats, Datasphere guarantees organisations :

"With this evolution, we are anticipating tomorrow's threats today. The hybrid post-quantum cryptography integrated into Datasphere strengthens our customers' digital sovereignty, while offering them a pragmatic and interoperable solution. This is a key step towards long-term protection of data, a strategic resource at the heart of all organisations," explains Thierry Lempereur, Director of Defence & Security at Sopra Steria.

Click here to read more. 

Contact: Laura Bandieralaura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-strengthens-its-data-centric-cybersecurity-solution-with-hybrid-post-quantum-cryptography-technology-302550967.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, in arrivo pioggia e temporali
News to go
Estate, turismo straniero +2,8%
News to go
Scuola, suonata prima campanella del nuovo anno: il calendario
"Calenda doveva stare nel panel della maggioranza", l'intervento di Bonelli a Cernobbio - Video
Venezia 82, Fanelli show e un inaspettato Leone d’oro: il commento delle nostre inviate - Video
Forum di Cernobbio, parola all’opposizione nella terza giornata: la videonews del nostro inviato
Venezia 82, Servillo e il messaggio per Gaza: "Ammirazione per chi è in mare a portare umanità" - Video
Venezia 82, standing ovation per Giorgio Armani: l'omaggio del Lido - Video
Venezia 82, a sorpresa Nino D’Angelo sul palco - Video
Simona Ventura saluta Armani: “Una guida per tutta l’Italia” - Video
Armani, da Elkan a Versace l'omaggio a Re Giorgio - Videonews della nostra inviata
Donatella Versace alla camera ardente di Armani


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza