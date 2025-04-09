circle x black
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
10:54
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Sopra Steria Unveils Financial Well-Being as a Key Differentiator in Banking

09 aprile 2025 | 10.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has released the 2025 issue of the Digital Banking Experience Report (DBX), which sheds light on how financial well-being is emerging as a key differentiator in the banking industry. Amid economic uncertainty, banks are stepping up to provide customers with digital tools and services that enhance financial security, improve trust, and foster long-term engagement.

 

 

The report explores five critical areas shaping the financial sector: payments, cryptocurrencies, generative AI, data protection & privacy, and sustainability. It highlights that while digital transformation continues to accelerate, only 7% of banks report being challenge-free in their digital initiatives, with legacy systems, cyber threats, and regulatory complexities remaining hurdles to overcome.

The 6 Key Findings from the DBX 2025 Report

Financial well-being is a competitive advantage – More than half (52%) of banks are increasing their offering of digital tools and services aimed at helping customers better manage their finances. More mature banks place greater emphasis on financial well-being, integrating technology-driven solutions to enhance customer engagement.

Payments innovations are shaping consumer habits – Digital payments are growing across Europe, with 87% adoption in Germany and Italy. Banks are prioritizing investments in areas like modernising payment infrastructure using cloud-native solutions (66% already have, 32% are planning to do so) and expanding offerings like Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and digital wallets. However, fraud and cybersecurity risks remain a concern, prompting a 10%+ budget increase for risk mitigation.

GenAI will reshape banking experiences

AI is becoming a core component of banking, with 47% of consumers using generative AI tools weekly. Meanwhile, banks are focusing on GenAI, but cautious. They believe the technology can have a big impact on areas like risk management, know-your-customer and anti-money laundering capabilities, delivering personalised experiences at scale, and fraud management. As a result, 61% expect to increase investment in emerging technologies by 10% or more. However, meaningful concerns exist, including how to avoid bias, ensure compliance and security, and minimise data breach and fraud risks.

Click here to read more

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5187382/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-unveils-financial-well-being-as-a-key-differentiator-in-banking-302423427.html

