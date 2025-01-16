Stefanini Recognized as an ExceptionalPerformer in Whitelane Research's 2024 German IT Sourcing Study

Global technology partner Stefanini excels in Workplace Services Satisfaction Rankings

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini, a global leader in technology solutions and trusted innovation partner, has been named an ExceptionalPerformer in the Workplace Services category of Whitelane Research's 2024 German IT Sourcing Study. This prestigious recognition highlights Stefanini's unwavering focus on delivering innovative, scalable, and customer-centric workplace solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of German businesses.

Notably, Stefanini ranks 1st in customer satisfaction in Workplace Services in Germany, underscoring its commitment to delivering quality solutions to clients.

The 2024 study, based on insights from over 280 top IT-spending organizations in Germany, evaluated more than 900 IT sourcing relationships. Stefanini's inclusion as an ExceptionalPerformer underscores the company's ability to consistently deliver excellence, earning the trust and loyalty of its clients.

"At Stefanini, we believe that every workplace solution should be as dynamic as the people it serves," said Rik Demeulemeester, VP of Sales at Stefanini Group. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams and our commitment to empowering businesses in Germany with transformative solutions that enhance efficiency and innovation."

The report identifies workplace services as a critical area for outsourcing growth, with organizations increasingly seeking partners that can provide secure, innovative, and cost-effective solutions. Stefanini's strong ranking reflects its ability to address these demands with agility and creativity, helping clients navigate evolving challenges in today's competitive landscape.

Key Study HighlightsThe Whitelane Research 2024 German IT Sourcing Study offers deep insights into IT sourcing trends and service provider performance. Stefanini's recognition highlights its strengths in:

Driving Excellence for the FutureStefanini continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. With a people-first approach, Stefanini empowers organizations to achieve their goals, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.

Sustained Excellence Reflected in NPS

Success requires adaptability, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. Stefanini EMEA's 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73.8 demonstrates this dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This marks the fourth consecutive year with NPS scores of 66 in 2021, 63.4 in 2022, 65.4 in 2023, and an impressive 73.8 in 2024. This consistent upward trend in NPS reflects Stefanini's relentless pursuit of excellence and its ability to adapt to evolving customer needs.

About Whitelane Research

Whitelane ResearchWhitelane Research is a leading independent research organization specializing in IT sourcing across Europe. For over a decade, we have provided invaluable insights through our renowned studies, featuring feedback from 2,000+ client organizations evaluating over 5,000 IT sourcing relationships annually. With more than 500 in-depth interviews with IT executives conducted each year, Whitelane Research serves as the definitive authority in identifying Europe's top-performing service providers.

About StefaniniFor over 35 years, Stefanini has been a trusted global technology solutions partner, helping organizations navigate complexity and unlock opportunities. From workplace services to digital transformation and beyond, Stefanini delivers scalable, sustainable, and client-focused solutions that drive measurable success.

