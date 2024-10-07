"SUBARU LEVORG presents 2024 UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE" to Be Held on Oct. 18-20, 2024, in Utsunomiya; Tournament Name Changed to Include "Utsunomiya"

- Name of 31st Tournament, "UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE," Now Includes "Utsunomiya," Online Broadcasting Available -

- Total of 114 Riders from 19 Teams, Including UCI WorldTeam and Other Prestigious Foreign Teams, Competing in Race -

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE Organising Committee announced that the race, "SUBARU LEVORG presents 2024 UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE," will be held over three days from Friday, October 18, to Sunday, October 20, 2024, in Utsunomiya City, the sanctuary of Japanese road racing. The race is the highest-ranked one-day road race in Asia and the only Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) ProSeries event in Japan. Starting this year, the tournament name will include "Utsunomiya," and star riders from all over the world will gather in Utsunomiya in October. The anticipation for the UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP continues to grow; online broadcasting will be available.

Official website: https://www.japancup.gr.jp/index.php/2024/english

About race/participantsFrom the UCI WorldTeams, the world's top category, 7 teams will participate: Team Jayco AlUla(AUS), Astana Qazaqstan Team(KAZ), Team Bahrain Victorious(BRN), Cofidis(FRA), EF Education-EasyPost(USA), Lidl-Trek(USA), Soudal Quick-Step(BEL). In particular, Simon Philip Yates(GBR) from Team Jayco AlUla, who has won numerous stages and been ranked high overall, and former world champion Mads Pedersen(DEN) from Lidl-Trek are among the riders to watch. The audience can also look forward to the participation of Gleb Brussenskiy(KAZ) from Astana Qazaqstan Team, who will be wearing the Asian champion jersey, Neilson Powless(USA) from EF Education-EasyPost, who won the JAPAN CUP two years ago, and Japan's ace Yukiya Arashiro(JPN) from Team Bahrain Victorious.

From the second division of the UCI ProTeams, Israel - Premier Tech(ISR), Lotto Dstny(BEL), and Team Novo Nordisk(USA) will participate.

About online broadcast"UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE" official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Japancup

Broadcast detailsUTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP Criterium (Live): 15:40-, Saturday, October 19, 2024 (JST)UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP Road Race (Live): 10:00-, Sunday, October 20, 2024 (JST)

UTSUNOMIYA JAPAN CUP CYCLE ROAD RACE Official Promotion Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIeaFsCSdng&list=PLPkuoUCwH8ERUlYEzkZNjA2iUt5446tDi

PR Book (Japanese): https://app.box.com/s/q33o5itp6bbfwh6o6ndk02on89vrqkvo

Utsunomiya's tourism informationDiscover Utsunomiya: https://discover-utsunomiya.com/