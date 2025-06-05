Successful UK market entry programme set to launch for third consecutive year at London Tech Week

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) – the region's official investment promotion agency – will launch its 2025 Global Growth Programme at a special breakfast event on Wednesday 11th June during London Tech Week. The launch of the unique UK market entry programme follows the success of the 2024 programme, which supported 17 innovation-led, high-growth international and UK companies to create over 300 jobs in the West Midlands.

The West Midlands Breakfast Takeover will take place from 9am at The Shard in partnership with Warwick Business School, showcasing the West Midlands' world-class innovation strengths and the opportunities on offer for ambitious, fast-growing businesses.

The Global Growth Programme, now in its third consecutive year, is a fully-funded, nine month package of support for international technology companies looking to make their mark in the region. The programme offers fully sponsored workspace at a choice of six innovation hubs across Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry. Companies on the programme choose from 20 specialist sector support packages, designed around four key sectors – Health Tech, Clean Tech, Digital Tech and Future Mobility. These packages are designed to optimise market entry success by providing companies with access to commercial networks, R&D assets and innovation centres across the region.

The programme provides bespoke support to streamline the UK investment process for international businesses, from market entry to help with visas and sourcing accommodation. It is supported by a number of innovation focused partners including: Innovate UK and the Connected Places Catapult, as part of the DIATOMIC Innovation Accelerator Programme; Midlands Innovation, as part of the 'Invest in UK University R&D Midlands Campaign'; Bruntwood SciTech, STEAMhouse, University of Wolverhampton Science Park, University of Warwick Science Park and Tyseley Energy Park.

The success of West Midlands Global Growth Programme (2024/25) was enabled by funding partners: Connected Places Catapult, as part of the DIATOMIC Innovation Accelerator Programme; and by Midlands Innovation, as part of the 'Invest in UK University R&D Midlands Campaign'.

As part of The West Midlands Breakfast Takeover, Taras Matselyukh, CEO at Netherlands-based OPT/NET, which delivers high quality AI solutions and software for critical infrastructure systems operators, will speak about his experience of taking part in the West Midlands Global Growth Programme and reasons for investing in Birmingham.

Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said:

"There's never been a more exciting time to be part of the West Midlands' business ecosystem; its burgeoning tech sector, world-class talent pool and exceptional R&D infrastructure make it the ideal environment for innovation-led international companies to turbocharge their expansion plans.

"Over the past two years, our Global Growth Programme has proven a successful blueprint, providing disruptive and dynamic international companies like OPT/NET with the right support to realise their UK growth ambitions. I look forward to working with a whole new wave of companies in 2025."

Taras Matselyukh, CEO at OPT/NET, said:

"With its strong pipeline of potential clients and a world-class R&D ecosystem, Birmingham's STEAMhouse was the clear choice for our new UK hub. Supported by the West Midlands Global Growth Programme, we've rapidly established valuable partnerships, enhanced our UK market presence, and gained an ideal environment to continue next-gen development of OPT/NET's flagship product - OptOSS AI."

15 places are available for the West Midlands Global Growth Programme for 2025. Businesses can find out whether they're eligible to apply and register their interest here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702235/WMGC_Photo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702236/WMGC_Logo.jpg

