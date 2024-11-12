Cerca nel sito
 
Syntun | 2024 "Double 11 Shopping Festival" Report: The GMV during China "Double 11 Shopping Festival" reached 1441.8 billion yuan.

12 novembre 2024 | 13.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Double 11 Shopping Festival in 2024 is a year of change, signaling that e-commerce platforms want to transform their long-standing pursuit of "low prices". Revealed the idea of optimizing the business environment.

First, on the eve of the "Double 11", Taobao/Tmall platform launched WeChat payment and JD platform launched Alipay payment, which broke the payment restrictions between platforms and accelerated the flow of information and funds. Secondly, Taobao/Tmall have enabled JD Logistics, and JD has enabled Cai Niao Courier Station, accelerating logistics efficiency. E-commerce platforms have launched diversified subsidy policies to save operating costs and alleviate pressure on merchants.

Syntun has been monitoring and publishing e-commerce data fairly and impartially as a third-party platform for many years.

According to Syntun, during 2024 China "Double 11" shopping festival (Tmall & JD & PDD: Oct. 14th – Nov. 11th, 2024; TikTok: Oct. 8th – Nov. 11th, 2024；Kuaishou: Oct. 10th – Nov. 11th, 2024), the GMV of the major e-commerce platforms (only including traditional e-commerce platforms and livestreaming e-commerce platforms) was 1441.8 billion RMB. Traditional e-commerce platform GMV is 1109.3 billion RMB, of which Tmall platform ranks first. Live streaming e-commerce GMV is 332.5 billion RMB. Instant retail platform and community group-buying platform GMV are 28.1 billion RMB and 13.8 billion RMB respectively.

For more information about Double 11 Shopping Festival , please click the link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555149/PDF.pdf

 

As a professional digital retail data service provider, Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the retail industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

Website: www.syntun.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555301/PHOTO.jpgPDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555302/PDF.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syntun--2024-double-11-shopping-festival-report-the-gmv-during-china-double-11-shopping-festival-reached-1441-8-billion-yuan-302302533.html

