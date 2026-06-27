Taiwan Pedaling Towards EUROBIKE 2026 with CHC Innovations and Sustainability Achievements

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At EUROBIKE 2026, the Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC), supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), showcases Taiwan's innovations and sustainability achievements, demonstrating the commitment to smart and low-carbon mobility.

A key exhibit this year is CHC's AI Bike with Vision Sensing and Dynamic Damping Technology, developed under the guidance of the Department of Industrial Technology (DOIT, MOEA). The system uses AI vision sensing to detect road conditions, provide real-time safety alerts, and automatically adjust power assistance for a safer and smarter riding experience.

Built on the Cycling Common Protocol Alliance (CCPA) communication protocol, enabling connectivity between the motor, controller, battery, and electronic suspension fork. Through real-time communication among these components, the system supports adaptive assistance control, automatic gear shifting, and coordinated vehicle responses that enhance riding performance. The e-bike also features an advanced electronic suspension system with automatic switching between leisure and sport modes, dynamically adjusting damping settings to improve comfort, stability, and handling across different riding scenarios.

Alongside smart mobility innovations, CHC showcases the progress of Taiwan's Bicycle Industry Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Promotion Program, an initiative commissioned by the Industrial Development Administration (IDA, MOEA). The program supports the bicycle industry's transition toward net-zero emissions through greenhouse gas inventory implementation, carbon footprint assessment, manufacturing process optimization, material reduction strategies, and workforce development.

To drive the bicycle industry's transition toward sustainability, CHC and the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS) have developed net-zero roadmaps and actionable decarbonization guidance tailored for bicycle manufacturers. The BAS currently brings together 76 member companies and is committed to advancing sustainability across the bicycle supply chain, achieving an 89% implementation rate for greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories. Through initiatives such as the ESG Global Initiative Forums, carbon reduction case-sharing activities, industry white paper publication, and Product Category Rules (PCR), the initiative continues to strengthen Taiwan's position in the global green economy.

CHC is also introducing its Electric-Assist Bicycle Battery Passport Platform, developed to support compliance with the EU Battery Regulation and the upcoming Digital Battery Passport requirements. The platform enables standardized battery lifecycle data management and helps manufacturers prepare for future international market requirements.

By combining advanced cycling technologies with sustainability-driven industry initiatives, CHC demonstrates Taiwan's capability to lead the next generation of smart, low-carbon mobility and to serve as a trusted partner in the global bicycle industry.

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