Tashkent International Investment Forum 2025 Unveils Official Partners as New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities Continues FDI Drive

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Tashkent International Investment Forum 2025 (TIIF) draws closer, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) are delighted to announce its official partners for the country's flagship event. Led by Strategic Partners Uzum, ACWA Power and KOC Construction, TIIF is bringing together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to Tashkent as to show the true New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities.

Uzbekistan's most significant international economic event will be taking place at the Central Asian Expo (CAEx) Uzbekistan from 10-12 June 2025, and as a reflection on the country and TIIF's growing reputation, the full partner lineup includes a powerful mix of multinational corporations, regional champions, and leading financial institutions—each playing a unique role in supporting Uzbekistan's economic ambitions.

MIIT are thrilled to announce a total of 15 partners who have all played a crucial role in Uzbekistan's growth and rising potential through investments and initiatives deeply integrated into the country.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to this exceptional group of Partners for their support of the Tashkent International Investment Forum," said Minister Laziz Kudratov. "The impact and value they bring to the country is not understated and we are immensely proud that they have partnered with us for this year's Forum. The calibre of our Partners reflects the growing momentum behind the New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities."

Global TV broadcaster CNN and its leading anchor Richard Quest, host of 'Quest Means Business' and Pan-European broadcaster EuroNews will be at TIIF as official Media Partners to showcase Uzbekistan's investment story.

