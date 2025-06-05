circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 11:00
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Tashkent International Investment Forum 2025 Unveils Official Partners as New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities Continues FDI Drive

05 giugno 2025 | 10.06
LETTURA: 5 minuti

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Tashkent International Investment Forum 2025 (TIIF) draws closer, the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) are delighted to announce its official partners for the country's flagship event. Led by Strategic Partners Uzum, ACWA Power and KOC Construction, TIIF is bringing together global investors, policymakers, and business leaders to Tashkent as to show the true New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities.

Uzbekistan's most significant international economic event will be taking place at the Central Asian Expo (CAEx) Uzbekistan from 10-12 June 2025, and as a reflection on the country and TIIF's growing reputation, the full partner lineup includes a powerful mix of multinational corporations, regional champions, and leading financial institutions—each playing a unique role in supporting Uzbekistan's economic ambitions.

MIIT are thrilled to announce a total of 15 partners who have all played a crucial role in Uzbekistan's growth and rising potential through investments and initiatives deeply integrated into the country.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to this exceptional group of Partners for their support of the Tashkent International Investment Forum," said Minister Laziz Kudratov. "The impact and value they bring to the country is not understated and we are immensely proud that they have partnered with us for this year's Forum. The calibre of our Partners reflects the growing momentum behind the New Uzbekistan: The Big Country with Big Opportunities."

Strategic Partners

General Partners

Partners

Global TV broadcaster CNN and its leading anchor Richard Quest, host of 'Quest Means Business' and Pan-European broadcaster EuroNews will be at TIIF as official Media Partners to showcase Uzbekistan's investment story.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703376/MIIT_Tashkent.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tashkent-international-investment-forum-2025-unveils-official-partners-as-new-uzbekistan-the-big-country-with-big-opportunities-continues-fdi-drive-302473434.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Energia ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dl Sicurezza, Meloni: "Tuteliamo i cittadini"
Palloncini e applausi per Martina Carbonaro, i funerali della 14enne uccisa dall'ex - Video
News to go
Formaggi made in Italy, la top ten dell'economia tricolore
News to go
Dazi Usa su alluminio e acciaio in vigore da oggi
News to go
Gaza: 12 morti in raid israeliano vicino Khan Younis, anche donne e bambini
Bonus assunzioni donne, i requisiti
Primo caldo, anche i cinghiali in spiaggia a Castel Gandolfo - Video
News to go
Gli scioperi di oggi 3 giugno
News to go
Piemonte, bando per voucher scuola: domande fino al 27 giugno
News to go
Alimenti, Coldiretti: cibo straniero 8 volte più pericoloso
News to go
Sole e caldo, anticipo d'estate
2 giugno, lo spettacolo delle Frecce Tricolori nei cieli di Roma - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza