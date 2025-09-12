TCL Recognized at IFA 2025 for FreshIN 3.0 Fresh Air Conditioner with AI Energy-Saving Innovation

BERLIN, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent IFA 2025 exhibition in Berlin, TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, received recognition for its innovations in smart home solutions. Recognized and trusted by consumers worldwide, TCL Fresh Air AC has ranked No.1 globally in sales[1], bringing smarter and healthier living experiences to consumers.

The Global Product Technical Innovation Award (GPTI Awards), presented by the International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), recognized TCL's advancements in air conditioning this year. TCL FreshIN 3.0, a brand new air conditioner series, was honored with the "AI Energy-Saving Technology Gold Award" for its outstanding energy-saving performance.

Powered by the upgraded T-AI Energy-Saving algorithm, the FreshIN 3.0 Series achieves up to 37%+ additional energy savings, bringing consumers a greener lifestyle. This AI-driven energy-saving technology will be continuously applied across TCL's entire air conditioning portfolio, delivering a smart, healthy, and eco-friendly living experience for users.

Beyond its core strength in energy efficiency, TCL FreshIN 3.0 demonstrated outstanding capabilities in air purification and ultra-quiet airflow. Featuring a patented liftable "FreshIN" fresh air inlet and the industry-leading TVOC real-time air quality detection system, the FreshIN 3.0 Series delivers highly efficient indoor air purification. Backed by the Quadruple Noise Reduction System, it ensures a serene sleeping environment with the 16dB silent fresh air. In addition to these innovations, the FreshIN 3.0 also introduces a gentle breeze mode that diffuses airflow into a shower-like dispersion, delivering a natural, comfortable experience while eliminating any harsh blasts of cold air. These innovative product designs reflect TCL's dedication to delivering smart, healthy lifestyles and professional air management solutions tailored to modern needs. In addition, TCL provides comprehensive indoor air solutions spanning residential to commercial scenarios, empowering healthier living with cutting-edge technology.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

[1] TCL Fresh Air Conditioner sales in 2024, SHANGPU GROUP

