TCL Sparks Inspiration Across Italy with Olympic Winter Games Themed OOH Campaign and Brand Activations

MILAN, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, has launched a large-scale OOH campaign across Milan to celebrate the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Featuring advertising in more than 30 high-traffic locations and hundreds of placements throughout Milan and surrounding travel gateways, the campaign will run throughout the Olympic Winter Games period, with selected placements continuing until the end of March after the Paralympic Games conclude.

As the Olympic Winter Games host city, Milan will welcome countless tourists heading to watch the action live. TCL hopes to spread the campaign message of 'Inspire Greatness' to global and local audiences, aligning the brand with the collective spirit, ambition, and human stories at the heart of the Olympic Winter Games.

Across Milan, TCL's visuals appear along major arterial roads, on sightseeing buses, within metro stations, and at key travel points including Milan's central railway stations, Malpensa and Linate airports and beyond into Venice and Verona. One of the campaign's most visible installations is a billboard mounted on the 90-meter-high Tower of Municipal Technical Services in central Milan, establishing a strong visual presence across the city skyline.

"The theme of our OOH campaign and experiences is all around Inspiring Greatness – and this isn't just for the athletes competing in the Olympic Winter Games, but for all of us who dare to push the boundaries," said Stefan Streit, CMO, TCL Europe. "Our presence across Milan is designed to bring the spirit of this huge sporting moment into our everyday lives."

Public Experiences at the Heart of Key Cities

Beyond outdoor visibility, TCL is also inviting audiences to engage with the brand through public-facing experiences in Milan. At Milan Central Station, TCL has launched TCL Edelweiss Land, a creative showcase located in Piazza Duca d'Aosta. Open daily from 10am-10pm until the 22 February, the installation spans over 500 square meters and offers visitors a space to try out the latest TCL innovations such as the TCL SQD-Mini LED TV X11L.

Designed around environmentally conscious principles, the showcase reflects TCL's commitment to responsible innovation while offering hands-on experiences and photo-worthy moments.

TCL's commitment extends through the TCL Road to Milano Cortina 2026 Tour – a travelling initiative that will visit multiple Italian cities at key shopping centers. Kicking off in Rome in November 2025, the tour has staged successful pop-up activations in Rome, Turin and Venice, and now arrives in Milan. It continues at MILAN IL CENTRO ARESE, running through to 15 March, where TCL has visibility on the balaustre of the ice-skating area next to the booth. TCL's Olympic Winter Games themed booth is also open at the Milano Certosa offline store.

Supporting the Olympic Winter Games On-Site and Worldwide

TCL will help millions of fans to enjoy the Olympic Winter Games on-site and worldwide by providing TVs, digital signage, and technical assistance to the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) so that media at the International Broadcasting Centre can bring Milano Cortina 2026 to global audiences. TCL's 'screen universe' and other innovations such as AI-enabled air conditioners will also be featured in a TCL space at the Milano Olympic Village, showing how technology gives fans more choice than ever in how they enjoy the Olympic Winter Games, showing how technology gives fans more choice in how they experience the Olympic Winter Games.

TCL is also present with branding and devices in several European NOC Houses, the official homes of the National Olympic Committees where fans, athletes, and delegations gather to celebrate.

Across the Olympic Villages, TCL smart home appliances ensured comfort for athletes. As they settle in, TCL's next-generation home appliances such as smart washing machines and dryers are helping them to enjoy a new level of comfort at the Anterselva and Livigno Olympic Villages, while TCL TVs help them relax and unwind. TCL is also supporting the "Athlete Moment", providing the display technology that will connect athletes with their loved ones for moments of celebration immediately after each event.

Art, Culture, and the Olympic Spirit

To further amplify the energy and excitement around the Olympic Winter Games, TCL has also collaborated with the Olympic Museum to bring a vibrant mural to the heart of Milan at Corso di Porta Romana 111. The design was developed by Zeina Rashid, a painter and Olympian who represented Jordan in table tennis in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, and who was selected for the project through the Olympian Artists Programme of the Olympic Museum.

The inspiration came from her childhood memories of watching the Olympic Winter Games on television, and her vision was then brought to life by mural artist Bublegum. The result is a lively tribute to the cultural heritage of the Olympic Games, celebrating how countless children around the world first discover the Olympic spirit through a screen that opens a window onto their future ambitions.

About TCL TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927063/Tower_of_Municipal_Technical_Services.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927064/TCL_Edelweiss_Land.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927065/TCL_Road_to_Milano_Cortina_2026_Tour.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-sparks-inspiration-across-italy-with-olympic-winter-games-themed-ooh-campaign-and-brand-activations-302706571.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.