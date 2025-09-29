TCL Welcomes Team TCL Ambassadors Joy Beune and Alex Vinatzer to IFA 2025 Berlin

Celebrating sport, innovation, and Olympic spirit with some of TCL's European athlete ambassadors

BERLIN , Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, welcomed Team TCL Ambassadors Joy Beune and Alex Vinatzer to its booth at IFA 2025 on 6 September. Both athletes met fans, explored TCL innovations, and participated in activities celebrating performance, design, and Olympic values.

Dutch speed skater Joy Beune, a world champion speed skater, and Italian alpine skier Alex Vinatzer, known for his precision and podium finishes, are two of Europe's most promising winter athletes. Their visit marked the official kickoff of their partnership with TCL, reinforcing the brand's commitment to inspiring greatness through sport and technology. During their time at the NXTHOME™ zone, Joy and Alex saw and interacted with some of TCL's latest hero products, including the C9K Premium QD-Mini LED TV, the immersive Z100 FlexConnect Speaker, the intelligent FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner, the Super Drum Washing Machine, and the Free Built-in Refrigerator. The athletes also took part in social content creation and media interviews, offering their perspectives on pushing limits both on and off the slopes or track, and how technology fits into their everyday training and recovery routines.

This activation is part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category until 2032. The partnership highlights TCL's commitment to inspire and unite people across cultures and generations through the power of sport. The partnership will see TCL products contributing to new experiences for both fans and athletes, from digital displays at the Olympic Winter Games to household appliances in the Olympic Village.

"Being part of IFA 2025 with TCL and seeing their latest innovations was brilliant," said Joy Beune. "The energy at the booth, the interaction with fans, and seeing how TCL technology can support daily routines was really inspiring."

Alex Vinatzer added: "TCL's message of inspiring greatness really connects with what it means to train, compete, and improve as an athlete. I'm proud to be part of Team TCL and look forward to seeing what else the partnership brings."

Both athletes will continue to appear in upcoming TCL campaigns leading into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 season.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784035/Team_TCL_Ambassadors_IFA_2025.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784036/Team_TCL_Ambassadors_IFA_2025_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784037/Team_TCL_Ambassadors_IFA_2025_2.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.