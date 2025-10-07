circle x black
TEKLYNX CENTRAL 8.0: Enhanced Label Management with Centralized Control and Browser-Based Printing

07 ottobre 2025 | 09.01
AUCH, France, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and customer support, released the latest version of their enterprise label management system: TEKLYNX CENTRAL 8.0

This solution combines label design, approval, print automation, and reporting into one solution to help companies across industries control labeling from one central location. By eliminating client installations and enabling label printing from a browser, businesses increase operational efficiency and reduce IT overhead.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL 8.0 enhancements include:

"We're pleased to announce the release of TEKLYNX CENTRAL 8.0 into the market—a solution that reflects our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers," says Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "By centralizing label management and enabling efficient browser-based printing, TEKLYNX CENTRAL 8.0 empowers businesses to streamline their operations, reduce complexity, and respond quickly to changing demands across their supply chains."

TEKLYNX CENTRAL meets the needs of businesses with multiple locations or partners, such as suppliers or contract manufacturers. It offers on-premises, cloud, or hybrid deployment and seamlessly integrates with existing business systems and data sources, including SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. TEKLYNX CENTRAL also helps companies in highly regulated industries comply with regulations like FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and the OSHA Hazard Communication Standard.

Learn more about TEKLYNX CENTRAL all-in-one enterprise labeling solution at teklynx.com/central.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL 

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/5179433/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-central-8-0-enhanced-label-management-with-centralized-control-and-browser-based-printing-302574154.html

