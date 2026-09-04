TGI Fridays™ Signs Landmark Development Agreement with Devolli Group, Accelerating Global Growth with First-Ever Expansion into the Balkans

Plans include 10 restaurants across Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia, establishing a strategic gateway for growth across Southeast Europe and reinforcing TGI Fridays' global expansion under its 1-2-3 Strategic Vision.

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays™, the iconic global restaurant and bar brand, today announced the signing of a landmark development agreement with Devolli Group, one of the Balkans' leading diversified business groups, marking the brand's first-ever expansion into Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in TGI Fridays' international growth strategy and reinforces the brand's global momentum as it continues to scale through its franchise-first development model. As part of the partnership, Devolli Group will develop 10 TGI Fridays™ restaurants across the three markets and has secured exclusive rights to sub-franchise the brand throughout the territory, creating a platform for long-term expansion across Southeast Europe. The partnership lays the foundation for long-term growth across the Balkans, bringing TGI Fridays'™ bar-forward atmosphere, bold and craveable menu, and high-energy dining experience to guests across Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia.

This development agreement is the latest milestone in TGI Fridays'™ ambitious 1-2-3 Strategic Vision to operate more than 1,000 restaurants worldwide by 2030. Over the past nine months alone, TGI Fridays™ has accelerated its international expansion by signing new development agreements in Kenya and the Maldives, while extending strategic partnerships to drive continued growth across Peru, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Greece, Cyprus and Spain. Collectively, these agreements have added more than 150 restaurants to the brand's global development pipeline, reinforcing the strength of TGI Fridays'™ international franchise network and demonstrating the continued global demand for one of the world's most iconic casual dining brands.

For more than 60 years, TGI Fridays™ has been bringing people together through great food, handcrafted drinks and unforgettable celebrations. The Balkans, with its rich tradition of hospitality, vibrant social culture and strong sense of community, represents a natural next chapter for the brand's international growth.

As one of Europe's fastest-growing tourism and hospitality regions, fueled by increasing international investment, modern retail developments and evolving consumer demand, the Balkans presents an exciting opportunity to introduce the iconic TGI Fridays™ experience to a new generation of guests across Kosovo, Albania and North Macedonia. Beyond expanding consumer choice, the partnership is expected to create new employment opportunities, invest in local hospitality talent and contribute to the continued growth of the region's foodservice, tourism and visitor economy while bringing the unmistakable Fridays spirit to one of Europe's most dynamic emerging markets.

"The Balkans represent one of Europe's most exciting growth opportunities, combining entrepreneurial energy, a thriving hospitality sector and a culture that values gathering around the table. Those qualities align perfectly with what TGI Fridays™ has stood for since day one," said Phil Broad, Global President, TGI Fridays™. "Devolli Group is the right partner to introduce TGI Fridays™ to the Balkans. Their market expertise, operational excellence and long-term vision give us tremendous confidence in what we can build together. This partnership not only expands our international footprint, but also advances our 1-2-3 Strategic Vision as we continue bringing the Fridays experience to new guests around the world."

Blerim Devolli, President of Devolli Group, added:

"We are proud to bring TGI Fridays, one of the world's most recognized American casual dining restaurant brands, to Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in world-class brands and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across the region. We look forward to building a strong, long-term business that creates new opportunities, develops local talent, and brings a globally recognized dining experience to our customers and communities."

The addition of the Balkans further strengthens TGI Fridays'™ European footprint, complementing its established operations in Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Norway and the United Kingdom. The agreement reflects the continued momentum of TGI Fridays'™ franchise-first growth strategy, expanding into high-potential markets through experienced local partners. Guided by its "1-2-3 Strategic Vision," the brand remains focused on accelerating global expansion while delivering the iconic Fridays experience with consistency, quality and local relevance.

As TGI Fridays™ enters the Balkans for the first time, the partnership with Devolli Group marks more than expansion into a new region, it begins a long-term commitment to investing in local communities, creating opportunities and bringing the unmistakable Fridays spirit to a new generation of guests across Southeast Europe. Because wherever TGI Fridays goes, every day should feel a little more like Friday.

For more information: www.tgifridays.com/franchise/

About TGI Fridays™

Founded in 1965 as the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays™ is where the world goes to celebrate. Operating nearly 400 restaurants in almost 40 countries, Fridays™ brings people together through its craveable American classics, legendary cocktails and that unmistakable Fridays™ feeling - all brought to life by its rockstar teams. Whether it's full-service dining or bold-format convenience, TGI Fridays™ franchise-first approach, operational excellence, and brand power are built to scale. Franchisees are supported by global hubs in Dallas, Dubai and London, complemented by regional resources in select markets. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information, join Fridays Rewards, and follow TGI Fridays™ on social media: Instagram @tgifridays, Tik Tok @tgifridays, Facebook TGI Fridays, and LinkedIn TGI Fridays.

About Devolli Group

Devolli Group is one of the largest privately owned business groups in Southeast Europe, with a diversified portfolio spanning manufacturing, food and beverage production, hospitality, retail, real estate, and strategic investments. Headquartered in Kosovo, the Group operates across multiple international markets and employs thousands of people throughout the region.

With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and long-term sustainable growth, Devolli Group has developed a portfolio of leading regional brands while successfully partnering with globally recognized companies. Through continuous investment in modern technology, people, and international expansion, the Group remains committed to creating lasting value for customers, business partners, local communities, and the economies in which it operates.

Devolli Group continues to expand its international partnerships, bringing globally recognized brands and world-class business concepts to Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and the wider region.

Media Contact:

TGIFridays@icrinc.com

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