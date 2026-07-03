THAD Presents the China Pavilion at the UIA World Congress of Architects, Showcasing China's Thoughts on Contemporary Architecture

BARCELONA, Spain, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 28 to July 2, the 29th UIA World Congress of Architects was held in Barcelona, Spain. Chief-curated by the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), the China Pavilion of the UIA Member Sections Exhibition officially opened on June 29. Themed "A Dynamic View of Contemporary Chinese Architecture (DVCA)," the pavilion was developed over nearly three years under the guidance of an Academic Curatorial Committee comprising 117 academicians, master architects, and renowned designers, presenting an authentic panorama of the coexistence of diverse contemporary Chinese architectures.

Global Dialogue: Guests Delivered Remarks on the Next Stage of Chinese Architecture at the Opening Ceremony

UIA President Regina Gonthier hailed the exhibition as "unprecedented in scale and remarkable in quality." Li Cundong, Secretary-General of the Architectural Society of China, noted that the China Pavilion is the first carbon-neutral China Pavilion in the history of the UIA Congress. Xiu Long, President of the Architectural Society of China, announced that Beijing will once again host the Congress in 2029, adding that the presence of nearly 300 Chinese architects reflects the confidence of China's architectural profession. Liu Yulong, Chief Curator of the China Pavilion, Chairman, Chief Architect, and Chief Curator of THAD, introduced that the exhibition is organized around seven key themes: Memory, Nature, Humanity, Craftsmanship, Harmony, Homeland, and Innovation. Academician Cui Kai invited global architects to reunite in Beijing in 2029.

Diverse Practices: Contemporary Chinese Architecture Responded to the World in Multiple Ways

Over 350 exhibits spanned 11 thematic categories, including urban design, public buildings, culture and the arts, and rural revitalization. The exhibition addresses topics from public well-being, urban regeneration, and sustainable green development to the international expansion of Chinese architecture through overseas collaboration. The participating architects demonstrate equally diverse perspectives: some focus on regional climates and local materials; others explore structural innovation and spatial perception; while still others emphasize urban public life. These works present an authentic, rich, and multidimensional portrait of contemporary Chinese architecture.

Thought Relay: Multiple Generations Envisioned the Future of Architecture Together

During the Congress, THAD organized a series of academic events at the China Pavilion. The opening forum, "DVCA: Architects' Thought Relay at the China Pavilion," brought together over twenty architects. The core generation discussed strategies for micro-interventions in urban regeneration, while younger architects presented cutting-edge explorations in low-carbon construction and AI-assisted design. Events such as the "Dynamic Vision, Future Voices" new talent dialogue were held successively. The voices of multiple generations converged at the China Pavilion, presenting a vivid and true picture of the Chinese architectural sector to the world.

The First Carbon-Neutral Pavilion Empowered by Digital Technology: Dual Breakthroughs in Technology and Vision

The China Pavilion is the first carbon-neutral China Pavilion in the history of the UIA Congress. Its entire carbon footprint has been offset through dedicated carbon credits and is internationally certified. The exhibition structure is constructed from recyclable composite panels made of mixed eucalyptus and pine fibers containing recycled wood. Digital media technologies are employed to continuously present outstanding Chinese architectural works and practices through dynamic visual displays. A self-developed cloud exhibition platform has also been launched, enabling simultaneous global online access and sharing China's architectural achievements and innovative practices with audiences worldwide.

No Preset Answers: Chinese Architecture Embraced the Future

According to Liu Yulong, DVCA does not seek to define Chinese architecture, but to demonstrate where it is heading. "This is not merely an exhibition; it is also an act of sharing how Chinese architects think, respond to reality, and envision the future."

During the Congress, the China Pavilion welcomed over 6,000 visitors on site, while its online cloud exhibition attracted over 10,000 virtual visitors from dozens of countries and regions. This international dialogue continues to share with the world the ideas and practices shaping contemporary Chinese architecture.

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