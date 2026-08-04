circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

The Story Behind the Viral Collagen Mask: How Biodance Is Shaping the Future of Hydrogel Skincare

04 agosto 2026 | 13.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 From one founder's recovery journey to a global skincare brand redefining hydrogel technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Not every skincare brand begins in a laboratory. Some begin with a personal experience.

For Biodance, everything started after founder Mihwa Kim's recovery from a serious accident in 2013. During her recovery, she discovered how medical-grade hydrogel creates the optimal environment for skin to restore itself naturally. That experience inspired a simple question: Why couldn't this technology be reimagined for everyday skincare?

That question became the foundation of Biodance's philosophy: helping skin restore its natural balance through hydrogel technology while creating skincare that supports long-term skin health rather than temporary results.

Today, Biodance has become one of the fastest-growing K-beauty skincare brands worldwide, with more than 300 million masks sold, over 1 billion video views, and a presence in 90+ countries. The brand's bestselling Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask has earned a loyal global following and established Biodance as a leader in hydrogel skincare.

From One Viral Mask to a Complete Skincare Routine

Building on the global success of its #1 Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, Biodance is expanding its hydrogel philosophy into a complete skincare routine.

In early August 2026, the brand introduced its new Hydrogel Eye Patches and Jelly Serum Mist at Sephora across 17 European countries, available in both the Collagen and Caviar PDRN collections. The Invisible Collagen Peptide Sun Fluid is already available through Amazon across key European markets, further strengthening Biodance's growing skincare portfolio.

These launches expand Biodance's Hydrogel Universe beyond masks, offering targeted eye care, daily hydration, and lightweight UV protection through the brand's signature hydrogel-inspired technology.

As Biodance continues to grow through Sephora, Douglas, Amazon, and leading European retail partners, the brand aims to introduce European consumers not only to innovative products, but also to a skincare philosophy rooted in recovery, balance, and long-term skin health.

About BiodanceFounded in South Korea, Biodance is a skincare brand inspired by founder Mihwa Kim's belief that healthy skin begins with recovery. Renowned for its pioneering hydrogel technology and globally viral Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, the brand continues expanding its innovative skincare portfolio while bringing its Hydrogel Universe to consumers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-story-behind-the-viral-collagen-mask-how-biodance-is-shaping-the-future-of-hydrogel-skincare-302842350.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17503 en US Arredamento_E_Design Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Salute_E_Benessere Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sofia, neonazisti bulgari contro adolescenti ebrei italiani: braccia tese e urla "Sieg Heil" - Video
Borsa Milano record storico: bene difesa, giù Ferragamo - Video
Baresi, centinaia di tifosi per l'ultimo saluto tra fumogeni e bandiere con n.6 - Video
Funerali Baresi, Dida: "Milan faccia crescere giocatori importanti come lui" - Video
A Pozzuoli la protesta dei residenti: "Il governo dov'è? Vogliamo un tetto sulla testa" - Video
Baresi, feretro accolto dai cori della Curva Sud: "C'è solo un capitano" - Video
Boom di motori con il carburante annacquato, i meccanici: "Mai visti tanti casi in 50 anni"
Funerali don Mazzi, l'uscita del feretro sulle note di "Io vagabondo" - Video
Il punto sui mercati: agosto parte in verde, risiko al centro con la risposta di Mps - Video
Don Mazzi, a Milano l'arrivo del feretro fra gli applausi commossi - Video
Latte crudo ma non solo, i rischi da batterio Stec per i più piccoli - Video
News to go
Caldo record, allerta massima: oggi 25 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza