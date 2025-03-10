circle x black
Lunedì 10 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 12:50
Thermal Imaging Overcomes Autonomous Vehicles' Night Vision Challenge: Raytron's Infrared Breakthrough Debuts at APE 2025

10 marzo 2025 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reveals a stark reality: nighttime driving poses nine times higher fatality risks compared to daytime conditions. This elevated danger stems from multiple causes, with limited visibility being a critical contributor. Raytron has unveiled a breakthrough in night driving safety at the Asia Photonics Exhibition 2025: the Horus 640-B automotive thermal imaging module, an infrared sensing innovation that allows vehicles to perceive hazards up to 300 meters away (calculated based on Johnson's criteria) in total darkness, providing drivers with more reaction time at highway speeds.

"Based on the Yole thermal Imaging and Sensing 2024 Report, from 2023 to 2029, the compound annual growth rate of automotive thermal camera sales is projected to be 32.7%, while the CAGR for sales revenue is expected to be 28%. This indicates significant growth potential for the automotive thermal camera market in the coming years.", said Flora Wang, Raytron's Key Account Manager, during her APE keynote at the Infrared Assisted Driving Solutions Forum. "Infrared thermal imaging technology will increasingly become one of the core technologies in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), more automotive manufacturers will adopt it to enhance driving safety and intelligence."

3 Key Advantages of Thermal Imaging in Assisted Driving

Automobile night vision systems deliver high-definition thermal imaging across poor lighting conditions, enabling precise object identification for low-visibility environments.

Thermal modules perform instantaneous image acquisition, which is critical for dynamic scenarios such as sudden obstacles.

Immune to blinding glare, heavy rain, or snow, Raytron automotive thermal camera system ensures reliable performance in extreme weather.

Major Chinese automakers BYD, Geely, and Shaanxi Automobile have integrated Raytron's infrared systems into next-gen ADAS platforms. These strategic partnerships underscore the industry's confidence in Raytron's high-performance thermal imaging solutions, which are setting new benchmarks for reliability in vehicle safety and autonomous driving technologies. The innovations of Raytron extend beyond automotive applications, touching industrial temperature measurement, security, outdoor night vision, and machine vision. As a global leader in infrared thermal imaging technology, Raytron leverages its expertise in multi-spectrum sensing and AI-driven solutions to create incremental value for customers worldwide.

For Further Information:

Raytron Marketing TeamE-mail: marketing@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://www.raytron-microelectronics.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thermal-imaging-overcomes-autonomous-vehicles-night-vision-challenge-raytrons-infrared-breakthrough-debuts-at-ape-2025-302396719.html

