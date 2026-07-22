Thunes Named a 2026 World's Top FinTech Company by CNBC and Statista

For the second year running, cross-border payments leader Thunes, named on the prestigious list

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has been named one of CNBC and Statista 'World's Top FinTech Companies' for the second year in a row. The repeat recognition confirms Thunes' role as a global leader in payments interoperability and international money movement.

CNBC and Statista's annual list, which features Thunes in the payments category, highlights the financial technology companies driving the most significant commercial impact and innovation globally.

Thunes acts as the core bridge between fragmented financial ecosystems. Its Direct Global Network creates interoperability by linking banks, mobile wallets, local real-time payment systems and digital assets for global value movement.

Thunes delivers this connectivity through two distinct channels. With a direct API integration, it grants immediate access to a compliant, high-speed payment infrastructure for its Members, including recent additions like Absa Bank, EcoBank, Mashreq, Mastercard, MTN Tanzania, Ripple, Sterling Bank and WeChat Pay HK. Thunes' strategic partnership with Swift allows over 11,500 financial institutions to execute instant, frictionless payouts straight into bank accounts, mobile wallets, and stablecoin wallets without any extra integration.

The recognition from CNBC and Statista reflects the growing scale of Thunes' infrastructure. Today, its Direct Global Network connects to a vast footprint of endpoints spanning 140 countries, 90 fiat currencies, and 12 billion bank accounts, mobile wallets, and stablecoin wallets. Additionally, it reaches 15 billion cards and over 220 alternative payment methods.

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes, added: "Earning a spot on CNBC and Statista's top FinTech list for the second year running is further validation of our strategy. We are focused on fixing a fragmented payments landscape to give businesses and their customers equal access to the global economy. Real payment innovation requires total interoperability. By linking fiat rails, mobile wallets, and digital assets - both directly for our Members and through our powerful integration with Swift - we are making real-time, universal money movement a daily reality."

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, commented: "CNBC and Statista are among the most highly regarded authorities in our industry, so being featured on this prestigious list for two consecutive years is a tremendous honour. This recognition is a powerful testament to the market's deep trust in Thunes' strategic vision and our rapidly accelerating global presence. It proves that our efforts to build a more connected financial ecosystem are resonating strongly with our partners and the wider industry."

View CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintechs 2026 list here: https://www.cnbc.com/worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026.

About Thunes:

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831061/Thunes_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thunes-named-a-2026-worlds-top-fintech-company-by-cnbc-and-statista-302832064.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.