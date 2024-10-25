Cerca nel sito
 
Tier 1! Risen Energy Storage Recognized on BloombergNEF's Global Tier 1 List

25 ottobre 2024 | 06.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGBO, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2024, BloombergNEF (BNEF) released its Q4 2024 Global Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturers list, where Risen Energy Storage has once again been recognized as a Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer. This distinction highlights Risen's commitment to delivering superior products, exceptional project performance, and building a trusted global brand.

BNEF, a leading third-party research organization, is widely recognized for its reports that serve as critical references for decision-making in the renewable energy sector. In the highly competitive European and North American markets, Tier 1 status is often regarded as a key factor when selecting strategic partners.

Driving Global Innovation in Energy Storage

With 18 years of expertise in lithium battery technology, Risen Energy has consistently focused on innovation to address the unique needs of diverse markets. The company offers comprehensive energy storage solutions, covering batteries, modules, PACK, PCS, BMS, EMS, and system integration. These solutions are designed to support both commercial and industrial clients, as well as large-scale energy storage projects.

Supported by 8 production bases and 24 service centers worldwide, Risen Energy's projects are successfully operating across multiple regions, including Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia, and Australia. This recognition further reinforces Risen's leadership in innovation, project management, and customer service on a global scale.

Customer Confidence and Brand Recognition

One of Risen Energy's long-term partners shared, "Risen's energy storage solutions have been integral to our operational stability and innovation efforts. We're excited to see them recognized again as a Tier 1 manufacturer, solidifying the foundation for our future collaboration."

This Tier 1 recognition not only underscores Risen Energy's technical excellence but also highlights the company's strong project execution and commitment to customer satisfaction. Through efficient project management and robust financial strength, Risen continues to expand its global footprint.

Looking Forward: Leading the Future of Energy Storage through Innovation

Risen Energy remains committed to its vision of "Empowering Green Energy for a Better Life." The company will continue to invest in R&D and enhance its project management capabilities, driving sustainable energy solutions for a global audience. By providing smarter, more efficient energy storage solutions, Risen aims to play a critical role in the ongoing energy transition worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540300/Tier1_EN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tier-1-risen-energy-storage-recognized-on-bloombergnefs-global-tier-1-list-302286948.html

