TRIBIT earns Climate Pledge Friendly Certification in time for World Environment Day

05 giugno 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEWARK, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIBIT, a global brand which aims to make high-quality audio accessible to all, is proud to announce that it has received the Climate Pledge Friendly certification on Amazon, a prestigious recognition that affirms the company's dedication to sustainable practices:

The certification can be viewed here.

"Our mission has always been to deliver incredible sound whilst being kind to the planet," said Sam Liu, Vice President at TRIBIT. "Earning the Climate Pledge Friendly badge validates our ongoing efforts to make sustainability an integral part of how we operate and innovate."

Certified for a greener tomorrow:

TRIBIT's core product line including popular speakers like the XSound Go, XSound Plus 2, StormBox 2, StormBox Blast, StormBox Blast 2, StormBox Micro 2, and StormBox Lava are now certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). This ensures that products are made with responsibly sourced recycled materials, safer chemicals, and with a strong focus on employee well-being.

Recycled materials: Depending on the model, 35–55% of materials used, including ABS, TPU, and PC plastics, are recyclable.

Eco-friendly packaging: All outer packaging and shipping cartons are made from 100% recyclable and sustainable paper materials.

Safe chemistry: Products meet or exceed rigorous environmental safety standards including CA65, ROHS, and REACH.

Certified batteries: All batteries comply with (EU) 2023/1542 and ROHS directives.

Putting people and the planet first:

TRIBIT goes beyond compliance by fostering a responsible work environment where employees benefit from social insurance, housing funds, and wellness activities such as health seminars and regular team-building events.

Green habits are encouraged through company-wide "Green Commuting Challenges", reinforcing TRIBIT's role in promoting eco-conscious choices among its workforce.

Sustainable Logistics:

TRIBIT reduces its carbon footprint by prioritising ocean freight and consolidated shipping over air transport, reserving the latter only for urgent deliveries.

About TRIBIT:

TRIBIT is a pioneering brand dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative audio solutions that enhance everyday experiences. With a focus on superior sound, stylish design, and affordability, TRIBIT continues to redefine the boundaries of portable audio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699910/image_5024886_10125435.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tribit-earns-climate-pledge-friendly-certification-in-time-for-world-environment-day-302469403.html

