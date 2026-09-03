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Triskell Software Positioned for the First Time in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

03 settembre 2026 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triskell Software is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting. As one of only three European vendors among the 11 representative vendors included in this research, Triskell marks its first appearance in this Magic Quadrant, reinforcing the company's position in the Project Portfolio Management market.

 

 

"Being included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting represents an important milestone for Triskell," says Angel Garcia, CEO of Triskell Software. "Organizations need to manage increasingly complex portfolios while adapting to changing priorities, resource constraints, and different delivery methodologies. Our goal is to provide them with the flexibility and visibility required to make better decisions at every level."

Gartner defines the APMR market as technologies that support PPM functions aligned with business units such as the PMO. These solutions help organizations optimize project and product delivery, manage complex resource allocation, strengthen collaboration, and monitor progress through reporting and dashboards.

Garcia adds, "Our vision has always been to help organizations connect strategic objectives with investment decisions and day-to-day execution. By combining portfolio management, financial governance, resource planning, scenario evaluation, and AI-enabled analytics in one configurable platform, Triskell enables teams to respond to change without losing control of their strategic priorities."

As the Adaptive Project Management and Reporting market evolves from execution tracking toward strategic outcomes, organizations increasingly require platforms capable of supporting waterfall, adaptive, and hybrid ways of working. Triskell remains committed to helping PMOs and portfolio leaders balance demand against finite resources, strengthen governance, and accelerate the delivery of measurable business value.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Triskell Software

Triskell is an enterprise solution focusing on Strategy Execution Management with advanced Project Portfolio Management features, helping to fill the gap between planning and proper execution. Triskell allows companies to plan, prioritize, manage and monitor their organization's initiatives. It includes tools for demand management, capacity management, project portfolio management, application portfolio management, resource management, financial management, waterfall and agile project management, and IT service portfolio management.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008930/Triskell_Software.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008931/6031446/Triskell_Software_Logo.jpg

 

 

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