TUMI REVEALS FALL/WINTER 2026 COLLECTION WITH CAMPAIGN FOLLOWING LANDO NORRIS' PATH TO NEW PEAKS

This season introduces alpine green, dynamic camouflage, and earthy neutrals — capturing the spirit of the ascent.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TUMI, the international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand, today launches its Fall/Winter 2026 seasonal campaign and collection, inspired by the rugged terrain of an alpine terrain. The season is grounded by TUMI's bestselling silhouettes in elemental hues, while new collection TUMI Axis introduces everyday bags for the modern minimalist. The campaign follows two travelers — long-standing TUMI Global Brand Ambassador and McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Driver Lando Norris and a travel partner— embodying TUMI's core belief that the pursuit never stops and there is always a new peak to reach.

Directed by Valentin Florian and photographed by Theo Gosselin, Fall/Winter 2026 immediately establishes a sense of place in the striking highlands of Scotland. Here, rugged terrain meets quiet elegance, mirroring the season's elemental aesthetic.

"There is always another peak to reach, another goal to chase." Said Lando Norris, "that drive is something TUMI and I share and I feel it in every TUMI bag I carry."

The latest generation of TUMI Alpha, launched this past spring, evolves with fresh takes on beloved silhouettes rooted in an atmospheric color palette. The season is carried by iconic collections in key colors: Deep Pine across 19 Degree, 19 Degree Front Access, Harrison, and Alpha. Alpine Green and Rosewood add depth to Voyageur Nylon and Leather while a dynamic camouflage print is available in Alpha's expanded silhouette range. Alpha Bravo, Olas, Adatto, and accessory collections Belden and Nassau are further grounded in earthy neutrals.

Harrison's signature minimalism finds new visual interest with the addition of woven leather details on key silhouettes and tactical embossed leather in a rich cognac, reinventing minimalism for the modern traveler. The collection expands this season with new color and material stories, from the warmth of Cognac Bombe to the refined texture of Taupe/Black Woven, alongside new smaller carry silhouettes that bring Harrison into everyday life.

Also debuting this season, TUMI Axis introduces a minimalist, streamlined collection built for modern everyday performance. Clean in design and lightweight in construction, Axis brings an everything-in-place organization system to four versatile silhouettes — available in Black, Navy, Cement, and Black Reflective.

Carrying forward TUMI's women's offering, Voyageur Leather, the newly introduced Made in Italy Adatto Tote, and new silhouettes across Olas and Agent provide the modern woman with styles crafted for her own ascent. Each piece is designed for the woman who reaches her own peaks perfect for any journey. on her own terms.

"This season is inspired by the quiet confidence of the Alps," said Victor Sanz, TUMI Creative Director. "Rather than chasing excess, we wanted to explore the idea of elevation through thoughtful design. The collection reflects a sense of calm, precision, and purpose, where every detail has intention and every product is engineered to perform beautifully. It's a reminder that true luxury isn't about being louder, it's about being better. We wanted to translate this feeling through this fall collection."

More than a seasonal campaign, Fall/Winter 2026 is a global brand moment. Across key markets, TUMI will bring its alpine world to life through immersive experiences, activations, and content that blur the line between aspiration and function. At TUMI, performance and luxury have never been mutually exclusive. They are the standard. This season, that standard reaches new heights.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

19 Degree Collection An alpine-inspired polycarbonate collection that brings a sense of escape to modern travel. Each piece balances sculptural design with lightweight durability — maintaining TUMI's focus on performance, function, and effortless movement.

Available On: Expandable Carry-On, Large Carry-On, Large Expandable Checked, Front Access Expandable Carry-On, Large Front Access Expandable Carry-On, Medium Front Access Expandable Checked, and Large Front Access Expandable Checked

Colors: Pine and Salt

Voyageur Q Tote A versatile everyday tote designed to move seamlessly between travel and daily life. Now crafted in supple leather with refined hardware, the Q-Tote elevates its everyday appeal — pairing premium materials with practical organization and an effortless silhouette suited for work, weekends, and on-the-go travel.

Colors: Black/Gunmetal, Black/Gold, Rosewood, Sienna

TUMI Alpha Collection The latest generation of Alpha, launched this past spring, arrives in an atmospheric Fall/Winter palette of Deep Pine, Forest Camo, and Grey Reflective across key silhouettes: the Dual Access Carry-On, Double Expansion Duffel, and TUMI Brief Pack™.

Colors: Deep Pine, Forest Camo, Grey Reflective

TUMI Harrison CollectionHarrison expands for Fall 2026 with new materials, colorways, and silhouettes for the modern minimalist. Cognac Bombe joins permanently, while Taupe/Black Woven brings European-inspired woven construction to the collection's clean, architectural lines. Two new silhouettes — the Macri Small Crossbody and Thatcher Sling Backpack — expand the ways Harrison can be worn.

Colors: Cognac Bombe, Taupe/Black Woven, Deep Pine Bombe, Ink/Suede

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2026 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts TUMI PR | pr@tumi.comKarla Otto for TUMI | tumi@karlaotto.com

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