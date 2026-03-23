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Unitech Launches World's First Industrial-Grade Windows on ARM Tablet, Bringing Enterprise Mobility to the Frontline

23 marzo 2026 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the RT112 Windows, the world's first industrial-grade Windows on ARM tablet powered by Qualcomm CPU. It combines the Windows 11 ecosystem with ARM efficiency to deliver durable, connected mobility for frontline professionals across industries.

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Redefining Industrial Mobility in the Age of Digital Transformation

As digital transformation accelerates, demand grows for mobile solutions that connect rugged environments with enterprise systems. Workers rely on real-time data and communication, while traditional PCs and consumer tablets often lack the efficiency, durability, and connectivity required.

RT112 Windows delivers the full Windows experience to frontline operations, supporting enterprise apps, real-time data capture, and reliable connectivity. Combining rugged design with ARM efficiency, it helps streamline workflows and enhance productivity.

Powered by Qualcomm for Reliable, Connected Performance

Built on Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC and powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ 6490 processor, the RT112 Windows delivers smooth, secure performance optimized for industrial workloads.

"The launch of Unitech's RT112 Windows tablet marks a pivotal moment for industrial computing. By leveraging the Qualcomm® QCM6490 platform, this solution combines advanced connectivity, AI acceleration, and power efficiency to deliver the performance frontline professionals need without compromise," Anand Venkatesan, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together with Unitech and Microsoft, we're enabling enterprises to extend the full Windows experience to rugged environments — driving productivity, reliability, and innovation at the edge."

"The RT112 Windows represents an important step forward for Windows on Dragonwing, merging enterprise software compatibility with mobile-class efficiency to transform how industries operate in the field."

Rugged, Connected Mobility for Enterprise Operations

Designed for frontline use, RT112 Windows meets IP67 and MIL-STD-810H standards in a compact 690 g, 12 mm design. Integrated 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, eSIM, and an 8,800 mAh removable battery support full-shift operation and reliable connectivity.

Supporting logistics, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and healthcare, RT112 Windows runs full Windows applications for diverse workflows. Combining industrial durability, ARM efficiency, and Windows compatibility, it helps reduce maintenance, extend device lifecycles, and improve productivity.

About Unitech

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Taiwan, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3652) provides AIDC and IoT solutions, including mobile computers, rugged PDAs, industrial tablets, barcode scanners, and RFID readers.

With over 40 years of experience, Unitech supports digital transformation across logistics, retail, warehousing, manufacturing, government, transportation, and field services.

Learn more at www.ute.com.Follow Unitech's LinkedIn, Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933343/RT112_Windows__PR_Newswire.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unitech-launches-worlds-first-industrial-grade-windows-on-arm-tablet-bringing-enterprise-mobility-to-the-frontline-302713280.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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