Martedì 11 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 15:37
comunicato stampa

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) Expands UK & EU Presence with Strategic Leadership Appointment

11 marzo 2025 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cyril Hottot, CEO of ULAC Europe BV, Plans Ambitious Growth with Key Executive Addition

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) continues to accelerate its expansion across the UK and EU markets with a series of strategic initiatives. These efforts are focused on increasing sales in both brick-and-mortar and digital channels, strengthening consumer engagement, and fostering innovation across all aspects of the business. The latest milestone in this trajectory is the appointment of industry veteran Tony Lucia as President of ULAC Europe BV, reporting to CEO Cyril Hottot.

"We are strengthening our foundation in Europe with a clear vision for the future," said Hottot. "Bringing Tony on board is a pivotal step in scaling our operations, enhancing our market presence, and delivering even greater value to our retail partners. His extensive experience with global brands like Armani, Hugo Boss, Escada, and G-Star Raw positions him as a key driver of our continued success."

Hottot emphasized that ULAC Europe BV's rapid growth signals strong momentum, and with Lucia leading sales efforts in the UK and EU for brands Scotch & Soda, Ted Baker (ecommerce), Hurley and Skechers, Hottot can sharpen his focus on the long-term vision for ULAC's omnichannel growth on a global scale.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC)ULAC (ulac.com) is a New York City-based global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of apparel, legwear, bodywear, and accessories. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, ULAC is a joint venture partner of PUMA North America; has distribution partnerships with Scotch & Soda, Hurley and Ted Baker; maintains highly recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Van Heusen, DKNY, Champion, Arrow, and Weatherproof. Additionally, ULAC owns the Pro Player and Lemon brands and develops a range of private-label brands tailored to leading retailers. With a steadfast commitment to quality, value, and innovation, ULAC delivers best-in-class products while operating with integrity, excellence, and a forward-thinking approach to meet the evolving needs of global consumers.

For media inquiries, please contact:Rita Polidori O'Brien | VP Corporate Communications, ULACrita@unitedlegwear.com | 212-391-4143

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635036/ULAC_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/united-legwear--apparel-co-ulac-expands-uk--eu-presence-with-strategic-leadership-appointment-302397551.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
