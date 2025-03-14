UROVO Has Unveiled Four Groundbreaking Products at EuroCIS 2025, Shaping the Future of Retail and Warehouse Operations

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At EuroCIS 2025, UROVO, the world's leading industry application enabler, has unveiled four groundbreaking products — the UHF RFID Sled RFG91, the Lightweight UHF RFID Handheld Reader DT50P Lite, the Wireless Barcode Scanner K180, and the Wearable Computer U2S—to empower retail and warehouse operations with enhanced efficiency, mobility, and accuracy.

Revolutionizing Retail: Where RFID Powers Effortless Operations

RFID technology offers significant advantages in uniqueness, persistence, readability, and scalability, making it essential for modern retail. UROVO's launch of the Impinj-powered UHF RFID Sled RFG91 and the Lightweight UHF RFID Handheld Reader DT50P Lite further enhances its product portfolio. UROVO's innovative products and solutions optimize inventory accuracy and enhance the customer experience.

Workstation Solution: Converts your mobile computer into a full-featured Android PC, enabling smooth transitions between mobile and desktop modes, enhancing multitasking, and integrating seamlessly with existing systems.

RFID Self-Checkout Solution: Featuring the FR2000 RFID Reader and P8100P Enterprise Tablet, this solution ensures fast, accurate, and seamless self-checkout experiences, with RFID technology providing quick product recognition and transaction speed.

Wireless Barcode Scanner K180: Featuring a sleek whale-shaped design, the K180 blends comfort and style, tailored for retail. Equipped with a professional scan engine for millisecond decoding, it enhances checkout efficiency and seamlessly integrates with existing systems.

Warehouse Management: Optimizing Efficiency and Accuracy

In fast-paced warehouse operations, inefficiencies and inaccurate inventory management hinder productivity. UROVO's solutions streamline processes and reduce errors, helping businesses improve efficiency and accuracy.

About UROVO

Founded in 2002, UROVO is the world's leading industry application enabler, specializing in AI, Mobility, Barcode and RFID Technologies, Printers, and Payment Terminals. Committed to technological advancement and innovation, we provide cutting-edge digital solutions that drive smart transformation for clients across industries such as logistics, retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and transportation.

By integrating pioneering innovations into business processes, we enable our clients to meet their strategic goals with unmatched efficiency and precision, fostering sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit en.urovo.com.

Media Contact: Heidi Han

Email: urovo@urovo.com