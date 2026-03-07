circle x black
U.S. Patient with Advanced Lung Cancer Stabilized by Novel Immunotherapy Treatment in China

07 marzo 2026 | 16.17
SHANGHAI, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC) has stabilized a U.S. patient with advanced non‑small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Parkinson's disease using ivonescimab, a novel immunotherapy currently available only in China.

The 70‑something patient had exhausted all standard lines of treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in the United States. His doctors recommended ivonescimab, the first approved PD‑1/VEGF bispecific antibody for solid tumors. After a video consultation in late November scheduled within a week of their initial inquiry, the family chose Jiahui International Cancer Center in Shanghai for its multidisciplinary expertise and U.S.‑trained Medical Oncology Chief Dr. XUAN Linli.

During treatment, the patient developed immune‑related complications requiring ICU care. The cancer center rapidly coordinated oncology, neurology, critical care, and expert input from ivonescimab principal investigator Dr. Zhou Caicun. His condition has since stabilized, with ongoing care focused on disease control.

As a tertiary international hospital partnered with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Jiahui provides seamless international patient pathways, from remote consultations to travel coordination and continuous family updates.

The patient's daughter said, "We are deeply grateful for the dedication, compassion, and tireless efforts of the entire Jiahui team: the doctors, nurses, kitchen and cleaning staff, the international team and front desk, and the care aides. My father would especially like to express his heartfelt thanks to Ms. Cui, who has cared for him every day since his admission. Beyond her attentive bedside care, she has offered him encouragement, comfort, and hope."

China's breakthrough oncology innovations are creating new options for patients worldwide. JICC continues to draw growing inquiries and referrals from North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, establishing Shanghai as a global hub for advanced cancer care.

The full story: https://jiahui.com/en/news/181

