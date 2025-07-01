circle x black
Vadara Expands into Australia, Bringing Nature-Inspired Surfaces and Disruptive Design to a Global Stage

01 luglio 2025 | 15.01
AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vadara, a leading manufacturer of artisan handcrafted mineral surfaces, is proud to announce its official expansion into the Australian market. Backed by one of the world's largest manufacturers, LE Surfaces, Vadara is set to bring its signature blend of innovation, quality, and design versatility to Australia.

Leveraging its advanced manufacturing capabilities, vertically integrated supply chain, and extensive logistics infrastructure, the brand is positioned to meet the needs of the Australian market.

"We believe we have a unique opportunity to disrupt the market by offering high-impact designs at more accessible price points," said Andrew Evans, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at LE Surfaces, Vadara's manufacturing counterpart. "At the same time, we're pushing the boundaries of innovation with looks that others simply haven't been able to achieve. With this powerful combination, our aim is to make Vadara the go-to destination for designers, homeowners, architects, and builders alike."

The Australian stone surfacing industry stands to benefit from Vadara's exceptional portfolio, which includes:

"We're excited to bring our designs and product solutions to Australia in a way that respects the local design culture while introducing new levels of innovation and accessibility," said Erik Butler, the Chief Operating Officer at US Surfaces, Vadara's parent company. "Our nature-inspired identity supports our global growth, while our local, targeted marketing efforts will help us connect with and grow the Australian community as we expand within the country."

Vadara's expansion aligns with its larger global strategy: delivering premium surfaces tailored to regional preferences without compromising on quality or design.

Explore Vadara Australia's product offerings: https://www.vadara.com.au/ 

About VadaraVadara represents the finest mineral surfaces, combining beauty, function, innovation, and value. Our striking collection of veined products are meticulously handcrafted and manufactured to the highest global standard – offering a superior, versatile color range with some of the most unique and natural-looking surfaces available. Learn more at www.vadara.com.

CONTACT: Brittaney Chavers, bchavers@kleberandassociates.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718926/Vadara_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vadara-expands-into-australia-bringing-nature-inspired-surfaces-and-disruptive-design-to-a-global-stage-302492562.html

