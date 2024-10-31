Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 19:20
Vantiva's Targets for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

31 ottobre 2024 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Vantiva now raising its ambition to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040

PARIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader enabling Network Service Providers (NSPs) to connect consumers worldwide, today announced the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has verified Vantiva's net-zero by 2050 science-based target. SBTi has classified Vantiva's target ambition as in line with a 1.5°C trajectory for scopes 1, 2, and 3. As a worldwide leading provider of home gateways and set-top boxes, Vantiva understands the urgency in reducing its impact on the environment and is now raising its ambition to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Vantiva is preparing to submit its 2040 net-zero ambitions to SBTi for validation.

"Vantiva recognizes that the climate crisis requires immediate action, which is why we are accelerating our efforts and committing to reach net-zero by 2040, now that the 2050 targets are validated," said Olga Damiron, Chief People and Talent Officer, Executive Vice President of CSR and Corporate General Counsel of the Group. "This timeline reflects our proven record and dedication to improving the environment and understanding of the industry's goals. We encourage our suppliers to align with climate science by committing to SBTi's science-based 1.5°C trajectory and establishing their own net-zero targets too." 

Vantiva's approved net-zero science-based targets:

SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) driving ambitious climate action by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.   

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546122/Vantiva_2024_SBTi_Validation.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388773/Vantiva_Logo.jpg

Contacts:Vantiva Press Relations                                                                press.relations@vantiva.com

Thatcher+Co. for Vantiva vantiva@thatcherandco.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantivas-targets-for-net-zero-greenhouse-gas-emissions-by-2050-validated-by-the-science-based-targets-initiative-302293218.html

