Veeva Vault CRM Selected by Eli Lilly and Company

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally.

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provides the technology foundation for agentic commercial, the new commercial model that leverages AI to get the right medicines to more patients.

"We are excited to expand our strategic work with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Giuseppe Firenze, senior vice president, U.S. HCP and field engagement hub at Lilly. "Vault CRM will help Lilly bring our breakthrough medicines to more patients."

"Lilly creates medicines that make life better for people around the world," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "We are proud to expand our strategic work with Lilly as they roll out Vault CRM globally."

Learn more about Veeva Vault CRM Suite, including the Agentic Call Report to generate Commercial Evidence, at veeva.com/crm.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact: Maria ScurryVeeva Systemsmaria.scurry@veeva.com Meera Lakhani-PatelVeeva Systems, Europemeera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

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