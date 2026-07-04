Velo x McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team Relaunches Live Your Fandom to Bring Fans Closer to the Sport They Love

LONDON, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research* commissioned by Velo highlights the lengths fans go to stay connected to the sports and teams they love, reinforcing the brand's belief that fandom is an important form of self-expression.

Building on this insight, Velo x McLaren Mastercard Formula 1® Team is relaunching Live Your Fandom for a second year — a platform designed to celebrate fans' individuality and inspire them to express their passion in original ways.

As part of the campaign, Velo recently gave fans a chance to engage with the team through a special fan experience in London ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The campaign will continue later this summer with the launch of a global fan competition on @velo.global, inviting fans to share their most original McLaren-inspired fan dreams for the opportunity to unlock an unforgettable experience with the team.

In a sport where access to live races can be limited, these experiences are vital in bringing fans closer to the McLaren team. Velo's research study found that almost half (49%) of sports fans have missed an event they were desperate to attend. This is despite a similar number (45%) saying that sport plays a central role in their lives.

With Live Your Fandom, Velo and McLaren are continuing to champion the fans who help make motorsport what it is — encouraging them to celebrate their passion, individuality and creativity like never before.

To learn more about the Velo x McLaren 'Live Your Fandom' campaign, visit Velo's Instagram.

For +18 nicotine consumers only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.

Notes To Editors

ABOUT VELO

Originating in Scandinavia, Velo is now a leading global brand of nicotine pouches.

Nicotine pouches are small pouches that contain nicotine but not tobacco**. They're designed to be tucked between your lip and gum, where they release nicotine over a short time — this can be different from brand to brand (VELO pouches release nicotine up to 30 minutes).For adult nicotine consumers, nicotine pouches can be an alternative to cigarettes or vaping and a convenient way to use nicotine when smoking and vaping aren't appropriate. Nicotine consumers have more choices than ever, as VELO pouches also come in an assortment of flavours and nicotine strengths for different tastes and nicotine experience levels.

*UK survey with 2,000 adult respondents conducted by OnePoll on 3rd-5th June 2026. **This product is not risk-free and contains nicotine, an addictive substance.

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