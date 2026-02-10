circle x black
Vention Introduces GRIIP™: A Generalized Physical AI Pipeline for Manufacturing Automation

10 febbraio 2026
MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the company behind the AI-powered software and hardware platform for automation and robotics, today announced the launch of GRIIP (Generalized Robotic Industrial Intelligence Pipeline), an end-to-end physical AI pipeline that enables deployment of autonomous robot cells in highly unstructured manufacturing environments. GRIIP represents a fundamental shift from task-specific robotics to generalized intelligence that scales across applications.

The GRIIP Pipeline: End-to-End Intelligence

GRIIP delivers a unified pipeline from perception to motion by integrating Vention's proprietary models with NVIDIA Isaac open models, specifically NVIDIA FoundationStereo for stereo matching, and NVIDIA FoundationPose for pose estimation. The pipeline automatically handles scene digitalization and calibration, object detection and segmentation, 6DOF pose estimation, grasp point evaluation, and collision-free path planning, adapting to actual conditions without manual configuration.

The architecture continuously evolves by leveraging the latest physical AI models, improving performance over time without hardware upgrades or manual intervention. Users can update their AI stack via over-the-air updates through MachineMotion AI either via WiFi or built-in LTE connectivity.

Production-Ready Performance and Proven Reliability

GRIIP delivers production-grade results with validated performance:

Scaling Automation Beyond Single Tasks

GRIIP deploys the same technology across multiple tasks and use cases within a factory, including bin picking, machine tending, conveyor pick-and-place, kitting, depalletizing, and sanding. Running on Vention's MachineMotion AI controller, powered by NVIDIA Jetson, GRIIP can convert existing traditionally programmed robotic applications to autonomous operations. This enables faster project delivery, higher ROI, and a clear upgrade path for automation infrastructure.

Availability and Enterprise Adoption

Vention is currently scaling its client demonstration program, working with enterprise clients evaluating the technology for deployment in 2026. For technical information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://vention.io/physical-ai-pipeline.

Media Relations

Christine Boivin+1.514.293.3423christine.boivin@vention.cc

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Through Zero-Shot Automation™, Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time.

Visit Vention.com to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890499/Vention_Inc__Vention_Introduces_GRIIP___A_Generalized_Physical_A.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890675/Vention_Inc__Vention_Introduces_GRIIP___A_Generalized_Physical_A.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vention-introduces-griip-a-generalized-physical-ai-pipeline-for-manufacturing-automation-302683267.html

