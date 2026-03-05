circle x black
VentureMed Group Announces It Is Now Doing Business as Flex Vascular

05 marzo 2026 | 18.06
MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureMed Group, Inc., an innovative medical device company specializing in vessel preparation and access management for AV fistulas and grafts and peripheral vascular disease, today announced it is now doing business as Flex Vascular.

The DBA (Doing Business As) name reflects the company's focused commitment to vascular innovation and aligns directly with its flagship technology, the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System.

"Flex Vascular more clearly represents who we are and what we do," said Denis Harrington, Chief Executive Officer. "As adoption of FLEX Vessel Prep has grown, it became increasingly important that our public-facing name clearly align with our vascular focus and the technology we bring to clinicians and patients."

VentureMed Group, Inc. remains the company's legal corporate entity. The transition to operating as Flex Vascular is a branding update and does not involve a change in ownership, leadership, corporate structure, product offerings, or regulatory status.

The company's flagship product, the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System, remains unchanged. The device is FDA 510(k)-cleared and CE Mark-approved and is designed to optimize vessel preparation using proprietary Kinetic Endovascular Micro-incision Creation (KEMIC) technology. Unlike traditional balloon-based approaches that apply static pressure, KEMIC leverages controlled motion and dynamic vessel apposition to create long, precise micro-incisions. This mechanism facilitates luminal gain, may enhance drug uptake when used in combination therapy, and may reduce vessel trauma with the goal of lowering the risk of restenosis.

Customers, partners, and stakeholders will begin seeing the Flex Vascular name across company communications, materials, and digital platforms. There is no impact to existing contracts, pricing, product availability, or customer support.

For more information, visit www.FlexVascular.com.

About Flex Vascular

Flex Vascular (VentureMed Group, Inc.) is a pioneering privately held medical device company based in Minnesota dedicated to advancing endovascular solutions for arteriovenous (AV) access and peripheral vascular interventions. The company's flagship technology, the FLEX Vessel Prep™ System, is an FDA 510(k)-cleared and CE Mark-approved device designed to optimize vessel preparation using its proprietary Kinetic Endovascular Micro-incision Creation (KEMIC) technology.

Media contact: Tom Michalstmichals@flexvascular.com+1(763) 951-0280

