VisIC Technologies Announces $26M Round B Investment Led by Global Semiconductor Leader; Hyundai Motor Company and Kia (Together as "HKMC") Joins as Strategic Investor

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisIC Technologies Ltd., a pioneer in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power semiconductors for electric mobility, today announced the successful second closing of its Round B funding, securing $26 million. The round was led by a global semiconductor leader, with HKMC joining as a strategic investor. This milestone reinforces VisIC's position at the forefront of GaN innovation for EV traction inverters and strengthens its role in enabling next-generation electric mobility.

The lead investor's focus on advancing critical semiconductor technologies complements VisIC's proprietary D³GaN™ platform, designed to deliver unmatched efficiency, scalability, and reliability for automotive drivetrains. HKMC's participation underscores its commitment to integrating GaN technology into mass-production EV platforms.

The global EV market is experiencing rapid growth, with automakers racing to improve driving range, reduce costs, and meet stricter sustainability targets. A critical bottleneck lies in the efficiency and scalability of power electronics, particularly traction inverters, which directly impact vehicle performance and energy consumption.

Problem StatementTraditional silicon-based solutions struggle to deliver the efficiency and power density required for next-generation EV platforms, especially at higher voltages. While SiC (Silicon Carbide) devices offer improved performance, their high cost and complex manufacturing limit widespread adoption. VisIC's GaN-based D³GaN™ technology addresses these limitations by enabling smaller, lighter, and more efficient inverters—unlocking new possibilities for both 400V and 800V architectures.

Use of FundsThe new capital will accelerate VisIC's roadmap, including:

Executive QuotesTamara Baksht, CEO of VisIC Technologies:"This investment marks a major milestone for VisIC and the global EV industry. Our D³GaN technology is redefining power electronics for electric vehicles, and the support of our strategic partners accelerates our mission to deliver high-efficiency, scalable solutions for the next generation of mobility."

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia:"Hyundai Motor Company and Kia are committed to advancing sustainable mobility. Partnering with VisIC enables us to integrate cutting-edge GaN power technologies into our EV platforms, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and performance as we shape the future of electric transportation."

