WBBA Releases Global Net5.5G Readiness Assessment and Certification Standards, and Huawei Unveils Upgraded Net5.5G IP Bearer Network Offerings to Boost New Industry Vitality

BEIJING, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, the World Broadband Association (WBBA), together with global industry partners, released the Net5.5G Readiness Assessment and Certification white paper during the Broadband Development Congress (BDC). The white paper provides a standardized framework for intelligent network evolution for carriers and enterprises worldwide. At the same event, Huawei announced its upgraded Net5.5G IP bearer network offerings, helping accelerate the industry's journey into the intelligent world.

WBBA released Net5.5G readiness assessment and certification standards, establishing the first global unified assessment framework for intelligent networks.

The white paper introduces the IP Network Development Index, the world's first assessment and ranking framework covering campus networks, IP bearer networks, and data center networks. It provides carriers and enterprises with a reference standard and clear direction for evaluating network development, and will drive global commercial deployment and intelligent evolution.

Meanwhile, the Net5.5G Pioneer Program, led by WBBA, has made steady progress, with the global pioneer matrix now including 32 visionary pioneers, 6 region pioneers, and 44 business pioneers.

Huawei announced upgraded Net5.5G IP bearer network offerings, which are fully aligned with the new standards.

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "To embrace the All Intelligence era, WBBA is promoting the in-depth integration of networks and AI based on Net5.5G, and Huawei has upgraded IP bearer networks across three dimensions—security resilience, multi-dimensional awareness, and network autonomy. These efforts empower carriers to build a Net5.5G intelligent IP network foundation to safeguard service experience, accelerate monetization, and enhance efficiency, leading a new chapter of intelligent connectivity."

Global practices: Net5.5G moving from standards to real-world business value

Leading carriers and industry players showcased their latest Net5.5G practices. France's Orange Group turns its networks into an AI-ready platform, leveraging high bandwidth, intelligent and agile, efficient, trusted and reliable transport and access networks. CTM in Macao (China) built an intelligent bearer network with Net5.5G AI WAN. It leveraged AI training and inference-driven perception to identify encrypted video traffic and enable precision marketing and application-level experience assurance, reducing customer churn and boosting the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Meanwhile, IGA in Türkiye leveraged AI-driven decision-making to reduce three-runway scheduling wait times by 20%. Powered by a reliable network capacity that ensures safe and real-time visualized baggage handling, the airport harnessed digital intelligence to enhance aviation safety and deliver an exceptional network experience for passengers. IGA has become a shining example for efficient, eco-friendly, and resilient development among global hub airports.

Looking ahead, WBBA calls on global industry organizations to deepen collaboration and drive innovations in technology standards, industry policies, and commercial practices for intelligent evolution to Net5.5G. Huawei will continue to work with WBBA and global partners, leveraging Net5.5G standards and cutting-edge intelligent solutions to promote industry prosperity.

