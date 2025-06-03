WeRide Teams Up with Renault to Bring Autonomous Shuttles to Roland-Garros Again

PARIS, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, is partnering with Renault Group, a premium partner of Roland-Garros, for the second consecutive year, to provide a Level-4 autonomous minibus shuttle service during the 2025 Grand Slam tournament on the iconic clay courts.

The return of the Robobus service to Roland-Garros highlights the successful ongoing partnership between WeRide and Renault. The service covers 2.8km in 12 minutes, connecting Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, Place de la Porte d'Auteuil, P1 Parking Carrefour des Anciens Combattants, and Village de Roland Garros. It runs daily from May 25 to June 8, 10.30am to 5pm, and 6pm to 8pm.

A new night service, which was added this year, operates from 10pm to midnight, offering greater convenience and extended access for guests. Despite the complexity of nighttime conditions, the Robobus operates smoothly, particularly in low-light urban settings with unpredictable vehicle, foot and bike traffic.

"We're excited to be back at Roland-Garros with our longstanding partner, Renault Group, driving our shared mission of commercializing autonomous mobility in Europe. The return of our Robobus service for a second year not only reinforces confidence in our technology, but proves its readiness for the real world," said Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide. "Europe is a key market in our global roadmap. With our autonomous products licensed in five markets, including France, and commercial operations already underway, we're accelerating efforts to bring safer, smarter and greener mobility to more cities across the region."

"These autonomous electric minibuses and shuttles embody our vision of safe, smoother, more efficient, and more sustainable new public transport, at the service of the territories and their inhabitants. Since we have started experiments, we are no longer asking if society is ready for autonomous public transport; we are seeing that it already is. From Roland-Garros to Barcelona, via Valence, Renault and WeRide demonstrate that autonomous mobility is no longer a promise, but a reality," said Patrick Vergelas, Autonomous Mobility Project Manager of Renault Group.

Through this shuttle service, WeRide and Renault Group continue strengthening their partnership as they advance their shared ambition to scale autonomous mobility solutions across Europe. In March, WeRide and Renault launched Europe's first fully driverless commercial Robobus deployment in France's Drôme region, with beti and Macif, as well as operated a Robobus trial service in central Barcelona, Spain.

