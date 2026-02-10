circle x black
With the CIO Compass, Sopra Steria Next offers CIOs a strategic guide to secure and accelerate the business impact of emerging technologies

PARIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria Next, the consulting arm of the Sopra Steria Group, unveils the CIO Compass, a new editorial initiative designed to support CIOs as technological transformations continue to accelerate. Conceived as a strategic compass, it identifies 10 decisive actions that CIOs will need to undertake over the next 18 to 24 months to speed up their transformation and maintain a competitive edge in a tense technological and economic environment.

A context of accelerated transformation that is redefining the CIO's mission

In a landscape shaped by the rapid rise of generative AI, increasingly complex data architectures, heightened cybersecurity pressure and growing European regulatory requirements (AI Act, DORA, NIS2), CIOs are facing technological, organisational and strategic upheaval. They must now take on the role of true BIZTECH leaders, capable of combining IT excellence with measurable business impact.

To support them in this transition, Sopra Steria Next is publishing its CIO Compass—a clear and actionable vision of the levers technology leaders should activate in order to:

Designed as a decision-support tool, the CIO Compass synthesises the most significant trends observed across European IT departments and translates them into concrete, rapidly actionable levers.

Sopra Steria Next's CIO Compass highlights ten decisive actions that will enable CIOs to convert technological breakthroughs into tangible operational value over the next 18 to 24 months. These actions span the entire technological landscape (AI, data, infrastructures, performance) and are grouped into four major axes forming the strategic compass, i.e. industrialising AI, rethinking data governance, modernising infrastructures, and redefining performance management.

To read more about the Executive Summary and discover the 10 key actions, click here.

